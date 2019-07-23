Bounteous paves the way as leading North American Akeneo partner with certified platform expertise

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 23, 2019–

Bounteous today announced its elevated status as a Silver Solution Partner with Akeneo, a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions for enterprise brands and retailers. Following a year of record growth and transformational product information management (PIM) implementations, Bounteous now holds the most Akeneo certifications of all partners headquartered in North America.

In order to progress to higher levels in Akeneo’s Solution Partner Program, partners must not only make significant investments in training and business development, but also deliver high-quality implementations and contribute to Akeneo’s technology ecosystem. Bounteous specializes in connecting tools together and the company has enabled multiple Akeneo customers to seamlessly integrate Akeneo PIM and Magento. Employing one of the largest Magento teams in North America, the team at Bounteous is excited by the possibilities this opens up for their clients.

“Solution partners are critical to Akeneo’s success,” said Mike Bender, VP of Sales North America at Akeneo. “We’re very excited about the evolution of the partnership with Bounteous and are looking forward to the breadth of opportunities we have together in the North American market.”

Bounteous has worked hand-in-hand with Akeneo for several years, focusing on advanced data modeling for clients that revolutionizes product information management and grow customer’s bottom line.

“When it comes to your business, virtually nothing is more important than accurate and up-to-date product information,” said Jean Bordelon, lead architect at Bounteous. “Having a single place to collect, manage, enrich, and syndicate product data across a company’s channels allows our customers to grow their lines of business more rapidly. This is why the successful implementation of a PIM system is crucial.”

The teams at Bounteous and Akeneo collaborate to deliver best-in-class solutions and have worked together to simplify the data management and enrichment process by facilitating the distribution of accurate and timely data across client channels. Bounteous and Akeneo have found success through engaging across disciplines and optimizing businesses for the long term, which ultimately create superior customer experiences and helps drive ROI.

To learn more about how Bounteous employs best-of-class Akeneo technology solutions, review this recent blog post on best practices for PIM implementations.

About Bounteous

Founded in 2003 in Chicago, Bounteous creates big-picture digital solutions that help leading companies deliver transformational digital brand experiences. Our expertise includes Strategy, Experience Design, Technology, Analytics and Insight, and Marketing. Bounteous forms problem-solving partnerships with their clients to envision, design, and build their digital futures. Bounteous is the only Akeneo North American Silver Solutions Partner and has Akeneo Certified Implementation Specialists and Developers on staff, bringing 20+ years experience with enterprise data management in commerce. For more information, please visit www.bounteous.com.

For the most up-to-date news, follow Bounteous on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Akeneo

Akeneo is a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions that help merchants and brands deliver a compelling customer experience across all sales channels, including eCommerce, mobile, print, and retail points of sale. Akeneo’s open source enterprise PIM, and product data intelligence solutions, dramatically improve product data quality and accuracy while simplifying and accelerating product catalog management.

Leading global brands, including Sephora, Fossil, Shop.com, and Auchan, trust Akeneo’s solutions to scale and customize their omnichannel and cross-border commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo, brands and retailers can improve customer experience, increase sales, reduce time to market, go global, and boost team productivity. For more information, please visit https://www.akeneo.com or contact hello@akeneo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005110/en/

Press Contact

Bounteous

Caroline Habrowski

(877) 220-5862

caroline.habrowski@bounteous.com