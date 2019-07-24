Twenty-year industry veteran will lead Cepton’s global product and corporate marketing

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 24, 2019–

Cepton Technologies, Inc., a provider of 3D lidar solutions for transport, automotive, IoT, industrial, security and mapping applications, today announced the appointment of Dr. T. R. Ramachandran as Executive Vice President of Marketing. Reporting to Dr. Jun Pei, Cepton’s co-founder and CEO, Ramachandran will be responsible for managing product and corporate marketing activities, and driving the company’s continued leadership in the lidar industry.

Dr. Pei said: “T. R. Ramachandran is a seasoned technology executive with a deep background in marketing and new product introduction and has extensive experience in lidar. We are delighted to have him join our team. His experience working with the world’s top automotive OEMs and Tier 1s to introduce advanced lidar technology, along with his strong ability to drive product quality at high volumes, will be instrumental in enabling Cepton’s growth in the coming years. He will also apply his considerable financial acumen in partnership with Cepton’s CFO Bob Brown to fuel the next phase of our business growth. I look forward to working alongside him and welcome him to the team.”

Ramachandran joins Cepton from Velodyne Lidar, where he was Vice President of Product Management and developed a keen understanding of various applications for lidar, including autonomous vehicles and robots, mapping, security, industrial, IoT devices and more. He is a Silicon Valley veteran with strong experience both in innovative startups and larger companies. Among his prior roles, he was Vice President of Corporate Quality and Programs at LSI (now Broadcom), where he played a key role in the transformation of LSI into a $2.5B company and worked with the executive leadership team to pave the way for LSI’s acquisition by Broadcom (Avago) for $6.6B.

“Lidar is going to revolutionize the world across a variety of everyday applications. My top priorities are to help Cepton become the lidar market leader, drive scalable growth and deliver affordable, high performance and superior quality lidar at large volumes to the world’s top automotive Tier 1s and OEMs,” said Ramachandran. “Cepton has developed a unique technology that will deliver the combination of performance, reliability and cost required for lidar to achieve mass adoption across a variety of industries. I have personally been impressed by the progressive and visionary leadership of Cepton’s CEO, Dr. Jun Pei, who combines path-breaking innovation, a strong customer focus and dedication to making lidar widely available and broadly affordable. I am excited by the opportunity to work with him and his experienced team to make Cepton successful.”

To learn more about Cepton Technologies, please visit: http://www.cepton.com/.

About Cepton Technologies, Inc.

Cepton Technologies, Inc. is a 3D sensing solutions provider shipping state-of-the-art lidar products for the automotive, security, transport infrastructure, industrial, IoT and mapping markets. Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with deep experience in lidar and advanced imaging, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions for the automotive industry and beyond. Cepton’s patented lidar technology delivers outstanding detection range and resolution, reliability and affordability, to enable perception for the fast-growing market for autonomous and smart machines. For more information, visit: http://www.cepton.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190724005264/en/

Grace Guo

Cepton Technologies, Inc.

media@cepton.com