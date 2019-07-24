MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 24, 2019–

Altamira Technologies Corporation, a market leader in delivering innovative, mission-focused analytics and engineering solutions to the U.S. national security community, today announced that the company has been acquired by an investor group led by ClearSky. Altamira was formed to address the growing gap in mid-sized innovators that possess the ability to scale as well as the agility to adapt to a rapidly changing threat environment and technology landscape. The company has experienced a 20%+ CAGR over the past 4 years and its multi-billion dollar set of contract vehicles position it at the forefront of continued growth and expansion into the broader defense, intelligence and homeland security markets.

“We are very excited by the opportunity that this new partnership will provide to continue to drive strong organic growth, invest in innovative new solutions, as well as for strategic acquisitions,” said Altamira CEO, Ted Davies. “We have carefully constructed a unique platform built to scale and support core national defense and intelligence missions and are enthused that our investors share our vision for the future.”

In addition to ClearSky, other investors in the ClearSky-led consortium include McNally Capital and Nio Advisors. In connection with the transaction, ClearSky Managing Director Peter Kuper and ClearSky Chairman Joseph R. Wright, Jr. are joining Altamira’s board of directors, as is Ward McNally, Managing Partner at McNally Capital.

“Altamira has positioned itself well to continue to provide trusted, value-added, and critical mission-focused solutions as a key partner with its clients,” said ClearSky Chairman and incoming Altamira Chairman Joseph R. Wright, Jr. “We are pleased to support the strong management team and professionals at Altamira, and are excited by the opportunities for further business growth and innovation at Altamira.”

“We are excited to partner with Altamira, ClearSky and Nio Advisors on this transaction, which is in line with our commitment to partner with best-in-class management teams and investors,” said incoming Altamira director Ward McNally.

KippsDeSanto & Co. served as exclusive financial advisor and Cooley LLP served as legal advisor to Altamira in the transaction.

About Altamira

Altamira Technologies leverages its award-winning culture of excellence to deliver innovative solutions to the defense, intelligence, and homeland security communities. The company provides customers a mission advantage through full-spectrum advanced engineering, data analytics, and cyber operations services and solutions from research through development and into operations.

About ClearSky

ClearSky is a venture capital/growth equity firm that has been operating since 2012 with offices in Florida, New York, Boston and San Francisco. ClearSky is currently investing through two funds: ClearSky Power & Technology and ClearSky Security. ClearSky Power & Technology invests in innovative companies providing technology and services to enterprise customers, with a special focus on the power sector. ClearSky Security invests in companies that offer transformative security solutions, with a special focus on cybersecurity, industrial security and critical infrastructure security.

About McNally Capital

Formed by the McNally family, who owned and operated Rand McNally & Company, McNally Capital is dedicated to upholding a 140+ year legacy as a family-owned and operated company. Today, McNally Capital is focused exclusively on Direct Family Capital through Direct Investing. With an emphasis on partnership, we harness the financial, intellectual, and human capital of our family office ecosystem to build value for family office investors, management teams and operating companies. We maintain a private network of over 800 family offices with whom we collaborate to make and manage direct investments.

