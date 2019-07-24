Mogul, an online community for women, is launching Invitation Only, a subscription tool for businesses trying to find diverse executive talent and senior-level women in business.

The digital hub is used by 30 million women (monthly active users) across 196 countries and aims to provide them and the organizations that want to hire them with tools to achieve optimal productivity and growth.

Invitation Only is geared toward women who are vice presidents, C-suite executives, and board members. Mogul has high-level women on its own board of advisors, including Suze Orman, Tina Exarhos, Ann Sarnoff, and Cathy Black.

“Here at Mogul, we aspire to help the world to reach its full potential, and so we must innovate and disrupt outdated practices, like women not being provided the same access to opportunities or information as others as they rise the ranks at work,” said Mogul CEO Tiffany Pham in a statement. “We must get rid of biases that diverse talent faces across all levels, keeping them from reaching their goals and realizing their full potential. We created Invitation Only to address this problem women around the world must overcome throughout their careers, by working directly with Fortune 500 companies, high-growth startups, and consulting firms to support their employer branding and executive search efforts to attract, retain, and advance these women in leadership roles.”

Image Credit: Michael O'Donnell/VentureBeat

The New York company owns one of the most comprehensive databases of highly qualified women worldwide and one of the largest networks of 60,000 human resource leaders from clients like IBM, Amazon, Bain & Company, CBS, Home Depot, Western Union, and more.

By bringing these two networks together, Mogul’s new initiative aims to propel female leadership, transparently connecting these women to executive job openings and further increasing diversity and inclusion at the top, paving the way for further diversity and inclusion across all other levels.

The challenge remains that 90% of senior positions are attained through networking while 85% of this network of senior positions are men. And gender parity initiatives aren’t focusing enough on helping female employees reach the top. Men hold 62% of managerial positions to women’s 38%, and the gap increases the higher up you go.

With Invitation Only, businesses will be able to feature executive and board-level jobs for Mogul’s high-profile network of 15,000 women currently holding executive roles at Fortune 500 companies, top-tier growth-stage startups, and consulting firms. This means businesses will now be able to use Invitation Only to directly, regularly, and comprehensively reach the most qualified women worldwide, rather than using expensive executive recruitment firms that can cost millions a year.

Mogul’s partners — like Expedia, Ericsson, Stanley Black & Decker, MediaRadar, and Hansgrohe — have already signed up for Invitation Only and are motivated to hire more women and diverse talent in senior leadership positions.

“It’s great to see companies like Mogul act as the bridge and connector for us with accessing diverse senior talent,” said Pradheepa Raman, chief talent innovation officer at Stanley Black & Decker, in a statement. “We believe that companies with inclusive and diverse cultures are better positioned to thrive and grow for the long term, which is why Invitation Only is a useful tool for us.”