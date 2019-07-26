Twitter has announced Q2 2019 revenues of $841 million — a year-on-year (YoY) increase of around 18% on the $711 million the social network reported for the same period last year, and a 5% jump on the $787 million for the previous quarter.

This was also the first quarter that the San Francisco-based social network didn’t report monthly active users (MAUs), instead focusing squarely on what it calls “monetizable daily active users” (mDAUs), which jumped to 139 million — up 14% YoY and 4% on the previous quarter. The 17 million mDAUs hike over the past 12 months can be broken down into 3 million U.S. users and 14 million internationally.

Additionally, Twitter claimed “better than expected” profitability with an operating income of $76 million, after hitting its first ever quarterly profit last year, marking its seventh straight profitable quarter.

Wall Street estimates leading up to today’s earnings announcement pegged Twitter’s Q2 revenue at roughly $829 million, while Twitter itself estimated its Q2 revenues to fall somewhere between $770 million and $830 million. In short, today’s numbers trumped all estimates, with Twitter stating that its U.S. ad revenue was the chief driver behind this.

Sticking point

A major sticking point for Twitter has been its stalled user growth, particularly compared to the likes of Facebook which has broadly continued to grow its user base across its suite of apps. By way of example, during the corresponding period last year, Twitter announced 1 million fewer MAUs, and in Q4 2018 it dropped 5 million monthly users compared to the previous quarter — despite record revenues. And for Q1 2019, Twitter reported a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) MAU increase of 9 million users, with 330 million in total.

It’s these wild fluctuations, and the fact that not all MAUs are created equal, that led Twitter to announce back in February that it would instead focus on mDAUs. These are what it defines as individuals who log in to Twitter through twitter.com or any of the mobile apps that are able to show advertisements — so this excludes TweetDeck and third-party clients.

Twitter had previously revealed that its mDAUs had grown throughout 2018 from 120 million to 126 million, and for the previous quarter (Q1 2019) it reported mDAUs of 134 million — a 11% YoY increase.

Twitter’s shares have been something of a volatile entity since it went public in 2013. Hitting a high of around $70 in 2014, its stock yo-yo’d between $30 and $50 a share over the next couple of years before plummeting to an all-time low of $14 in 2016, where it hovered for more than a year. The company has recovered over the past 18 months, hitting a 52-week high of $44 last July, before settling at around the $35-$40 mark in recent months.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.