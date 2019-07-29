Presented by Dell for Entrepreneurs

A business is only as successful at its sales team. But building a sales team that doesn’t just sustain your business, but keeps it ahead of the competition, requires some doing: developing a sales culture that attracts and retains the best employees, resources focused on generating revenue, and carefully chosen, obsessively tracked performance metrics and more. Whether you’re just launching your business or you’re looking to take it to the next stage, here are just a few of the ways to make sure you have the kind of team that can turn your company into a world-class sales organization.

Start at the top

Out of the gate, your company’s leadership must establish the importance of your sales culture for your company’s growth, to ensure buy-in from every part of the company. Every facet of your organization should be designed to enable strong, lasting relationships with your customers from the get-go. Ensuring that your employees are all looped into your vision for your company’s growth and are part of the strategy from the start helps build an empowered, focused support team behind your salespeople. That’s the foundation that ensures every salesperson can work smarter, faster, more effectively, helping them land more sales by offering superior customer service, knowledgem and attention at every step.

It also goes the other way: defining the macro sales process in terms of your company’s strategy and its customer service philosophy at every stage of the decision-making process, and using that as a roadmap for your reps in every stage of the sales process.

The importance of sales managers

Don’t skimp on your sales managers — either the ratio of managers to salespeople, or their training, skills, and expertise. Because the amount that your sales teams sells is almost always directly impacted by the effectiveness of your sales manager.

Your sales managers are the lifeblood of your sales teams; each of them is — or should be — a people development expert, an incentivizer with an eye on the big picture and the individual metrics that are crucial to keeping your organization nimble and flexible, responding both to the market and to your organization’s needs.

They’re in charge of executing strategic goals, the hub where the larger organization’s blueprint meets your sales team’s objectives. They track leading indicators of success and translate them into an overall sales game plan for each of your team members. They set goals and expectations for both their individual sales reps and the team as a whole, and then they keep score, making sure your organization keeps hitting its marks, over and over.

And to be truly effective, your sales managers have to understand what motivates their team, from money to acclaim to advancing their careers. They need to tap into their team’s passions and learn what it takes to keep them engaged. That means establishing strong connections with each member of their team, learn what makes each of them tick, and help them figure out how to align their own goals with the future of the company.

Attract and retain the best performers

An effective sales manager helps you build an attractive sales culture, and that’s what helps you get the attention of the most committed, enthusiastic, and ambitious sales reps. And retaining your salespeople, again, directly relates back to how successful your sales manager is at motivating your team members individually and as a squad.

Internal competition is sometimes used to drive progress, including public leaderboards that keep them honest with a look at who’s pulling ahead and who’s falling behind and may need to rethink their selling strategy. But that kind of motivation isn’t always the most effective, because internal cohesion is the best way to build the strongest team. Healthy competition is great, but building a culture of teamwork helps ensure that best practices and success strategies go viral among your reps, that all holes are plugged and all bases covered, and that while sales is stressful, the environment you’re establishing is supportive, positive, and inspiring.

Money works, too. Team incentives and rewards, like great parties and trips to fabulous locations help build that sense of teamwork but you need to always reward performance with pay. It’s tricky work, building competitive compensation plans that are both consistent, accurate, and fair to your reps, and still preserve your company’s profits — but it is vital.

