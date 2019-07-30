PTC has been making its augmented reality Vuforia solutions for a while, and today it is announcing a big deal: Chip manufacturing giant GlobalFoundries has selected PTC to provide AR solutions to transform its training for chip manufacturing workers.

Santa Clara, California-based GlobalFoundries will deploy AR headsets and software using Boston-based PTC‘s Vuforia software, which can do things like superimpose animations on AR glasses so that a worker can see precisely which valve to turn on a complex piece of machinery.

Workers in chip factories have to be skillful at operating machines that cost millions of dollars; if a worker makes a mistake, that can be very costly. So big companies like GlobalFoundries don’t mind paying higher prices for AR glasses now in order to train workers so they avoid those mistakes.

GlobalFoundries recognizes this value proposition, and it is deploying AR solutions to improve manufacturing processes and productivity in its worldwide factories. GlobalFoundries is using Vuforia to digitize standard operating procedures (SOPs) for training manuals and maintenance processes, improve remote expert assistance, and construct digital twins for powering AI engines.

By combining the Vuforia Expert Capture productivity solution and Vuforia Studio authoring environment, GlobalFoundries can create digital training experiences with augmented reality that can be viewed through devices such as Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 and RealWear’s HMT-1. This means the AR experiences can be used to raise the level of performance on the factory floors and drive better business outcomes for workers at all levels, including the onboarding of new technicians, the training of existing technicians, and capturing expert knowledge from retiring workers.

Image Credit: PTC

“With a vision to change the semiconductor industry that’s changing the world, we are transforming every part of our workflow through the use of innovative technologies, including augmented reality. PTC’s Vuforia AR platform, which integrates point solutions, is a game-changer on this journey,” said D.P. Prakash, global head of innovation within the CIO office of GlobalFoundries. “Vuforia Expert Capture, for example, has quickly helped us set a new global standard for creating best-in-class SOPs to accelerate training and reduce variability at the source. With successful results already achieved from our initial roll-out, wherein we’ve seen up to a 50% reduction in training time, we look forward to capitalizing on other Vuforia-powered transformation initiatives in the future.”

“We are delighted to be supporting this visionary company’s digital transformation initiatives,” said Hillary Ashton, executive vice president and general manager of augmented reality at PTC, in a statement. “The worker skills gap continues to be a critical issue in manufacturing and PTC is excited to offer Global Foundries our award-winning augmented reality solutions to help tackle this challenge, giving GF, like other industrial businesses that have implemented Vuforia around the world, a competitive edge.”

Through immersive interactions and guidance, Vuforia’s AR experiences enable workers to become skilled and productive in a fraction of the time of traditional training methods, enabling companies to increase workers’ effectiveness and productivity, improve production times, and reduce the risk of errors.