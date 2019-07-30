Partnership will leverage emerging sensor data automation technologies

Sixgill, LLC, the leader in sensor data automation and authenticity, and Haskell, a leading global architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firm, have partnered to develop new technology solutions for the AEC marketplace.

The two firms recently completed an innovative trial to develop and deploy new jobsite safety technology. The sensor data automation technology tracked worker movements in relation to equipment issuing alerts when potentially dangerous situations occurred. The successful trial paves the way for other trials that will, for example, transform camera video into actionable data and operational intelligence.

Sixgill is working with Haskell through Dysruptek, a Haskell venture that invests in disruptive AEC technologies that are reshaping the built environment. Dysruptek’s mission is to “embrace emerging technology and innovate on the abstract ideas creating the future of our industry.”

The result of joint efforts between Sixgill and Haskell will provide unparalleled visibility into the orchestration of workers, equipment and supplies. By automating worksite sensor data with Sixgill products, AEC stakeholders can more easily monitor and manage tasks, compliance, equipment utilization, and much more.

“We’re pleased to further our relationship with industry leader Haskell, to position our IoE data automation and analytics as essential to process innovation that improves safety, productivity and profitability, reducing risk and liability for everyone,” says Phil Ressler, CEO of Sixgill. “AEC is one of many sectors that can benefit greatly from techniques made possible by the explosion of useful data flowing from billions of connected devices across the globe.”

“Haskell created the Dysruptek brand to assure that a dedicated team would seek ways to optimize intellectual capital, technology and innovation,” says Jim O’Leary, CEO of Haskell. “Our partnership with Sixgill is an outcome of that focus as well as our deep commitment to the safety of our team members and contract partners.”

Executives from Haskell and Sixgill will be making joint appearances at key AEC industry conferences to discuss development and deployment of new disruptive technologies with a wide range of potentially helpful applications.

About Sixgill

Sixgill provides a full suite of universal data automation and authenticity products and services that enable organizations to govern IoE assets. With the Sixgill® product suite, organizations easily acquire, analyze and act on IoE data, at any velocity or scale. Meeting the increasing necessity for end-to-end sensor data management, process automation and analytics for sensor-informed operations, Sixgill offers Sense™ for sensor data enrichment and automation, Sense Vision™ for ML-based camera data intelligence, and Integrity™ for blockchain-based authenticity. HyperLabel™, by Sixgill, is a complete application for creating, automating, updating, and managing annotated datasets for Machine Learning. To learn more, visit Sixgill.com.

About Haskell

Haskell delivers Architecture, Engineering, Construction (AEC) and Consulting solutions to assure certainty of outcome for complex capital projects worldwide. Haskell is a global, fully integrated, single source design-build and EPC firm with 1,300+ highly specialized, in-house design, construction and administrative professionals across industrial and federal market sectors including Consumer & Packaged Goods; Infrastructure & Transportation; Healthcare; Federal; and Advanced Manufacturing. With $1 billion in annual revenue and 20+ office locations around the globe, Haskell (as well as its family of specialized brands Benham, FreemanWhite, Catalyst, Seiberling and H.R. Gray) is a trusted partner for global and emerging clients. For more information visit www.haskell.com.

