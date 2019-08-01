Opsani, a DevOps software developer headquartered in Redwood City, California, today announced that it has secured $10 million in series A funding led by Redpoint Ventures, with participation from early backers Zetta Ventures and Bain Capital. CEO Ross Schibler said the infusion will enable the company to scale operations well into the next year.

“Redpoint immediately saw the opportunity [Opsani] has to save companies millions against the soaring costs of cloud-first environments while creating the best possible experience for their applications’ users,” said Schibler, who was formerly CTO at Cisco and cofounded Opsani in 2014 with Bert Armijo and Peter Nickolov. “They’’e keenly aware of how DevOps is changing, growing, and becoming a strategic advantage, and with Redpoint’s help, CI and CD will be joined by continuous optimization as the recognized best practices trifecta of DevOps.”

Opsani’s development suite fits squarely into the category of continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD), or processes that automate the app release cycle end to end. It’s not unique in this regard — the CI/CD toolkit market is predicted to be worth as much as $1.13 billion by 2023 — but Opsani tackles a pain point most of its rivals don’t: runtime environment tuning. Schibler points out that a basic five-container app can have more than 255 trillion different hardware and software resources and parameter permutations.

Opsani’s solution taps AI to continuously optimize cloud apps and their infrastructure for efficiency, performance, and cost savings by automatically adjusting the aforementioned parameters in trillions of combinations and by accounting in real time for traffic patterns, metrics like request per second and response time, code changes, libraries, instance types, and key OKRs. With each new build, the platform attempts to pinpoint optimal solutions and automatically apply them to virtual machine instances, middleware, apps, and container them without human intervention.

The company’s software integrates with popular public clouds, including AWS, Microsoft’s Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, and it offers plugins for DevOps tools and platforms like GitHub, Terraform, Jenkins, Spinnaker, Wavefront, Datadog, SignalFx, Prometheus, and New Relic. Opsani claims that customers like Ancestry.com have seen app latency improve by an average of 2.3 times and development costs dip by 71%.

“Redpoint has been successful in following its core philosophy of prioritizing and backing great teams, so getting behind Opsani carries that tradition forward. Ross and Peter are serial company builders and leaders, and they’ve again identified an unmet need that Opsani is uniquely positioned to service,” said Redpoint partner Satish Dharmaraj, who plans to join Opsani’s board of directors. “Using machine learning, Opsani automatically tunes applications for efficiency, best possible performance for end-users, and saves millions on cloud spend. This needs to be a new best practice for agile software teams. The savings Opsani delivers drops right to the bottom line while making the user experience consistently great, and that’s a boon for the industry as a whole.”