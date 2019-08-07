Hewlett Packard Enterprise is unveiling two ProLiant DL servers using second-generation Epyc processors from Advanced Micro Devices. The servers have delivered 37 world-record performance benchmark results, HPE said.

The HPE ProLiant DL325 and HPE ProLiant DL385 servers eclipsed previous virtualization performance records by as much as 321% and power efficiency records by 28%, the company said at an AMD event in San Francisco.

HPE said the servers deliver results in performance and value across virtualization, cloud, enterprise infrastructure, and data-intensive workloads.

“Customers today are looking for workload-optimized systems that create new experiences, new opportunities, and new value,” said Justin Hotard, senior vice president and general manager of the volume global business unit at HPE, in a statement. “Building on the innovation of the HPE ProLiant family, the new HPE ProLiant DL325 and HPE ProLiant DL385 with 2nd Gen AMD Epyc processors unlock new levels of workload optimization, security, and automation, providing our customers with a clear and fast path to positive business outcomes.”

“The 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors have set the new standard for the modern datacenter with world-record performance and a breakthrough architecture, delivering powerful real-world results for a range of workloads,” said Forrest Norrod, senior vice president and general manager of the datacenter and embedded solutions business group at AMD, in a statement. “We are extremely proud to continue our relationship with HPE, a foundational partner for AMD Epyc, with their latest platforms. The HPE ProLiant servers based on 2nd Gen AMD Epyc processors will unleash new levels of performance and deliver exceptional TCO to customers looking to transform their datacenter.”

Improving performance in virtual environments

Virtualization drives server resource utilization up and operational costs down, making virtualization performance a key measure of cloud and data center effectiveness and efficiency.

The HPE ProLiant DL385 with two 2nd Gen AMD Epyc processors beat the previous virtualization world record with 61% better performance and a 29% better price-performance ratio.

In a similar fashion for database virtualization, the HPE ProLiant DL325 delivered a 321% performance boost over the previous record holder, providing a significant agility advantage in database provisioning and maintenance for cloud, big data, and IoT environments.

Performance and efficiency at these levels allow more workloads to run on fewer servers, reducing not only hardware acquisition and operational costs but also software costs where applications are licensed on a per-processor basis.

Extracting value from data

Quickly analyzing data to extract its value requires high levels of processing, memory, and I/O capacity.

The HPE ProLiant DL325 with a single 2nd Gen AMD Epyc processor seized the leadership position for in-memory data analytics on Apache Hadoop. The new server soundly defeats the previous leaders in both the 10TB Scaling Factor5 and the 30TB Scaling Factor6 with 38% and 37% performance improvements, respectively. In addition, the HPE ProLiant DL325 yielded a 30% better price-performance advantage.

Driving sustainability with greater energy efficiency

Global datacenter energy consumption has grown by 155% since 2000 and is projected to grow at that same rate for the near future.

The new HPE ProLiant DL385 with the 2nd Gen AMD Epyc is now the world’s most power-efficient two-processor server, HPE said, driving server efficiency up 28% compared to the previous industry leader.

“At the Minnesota Supercomputing Institute, we are committed to accelerating research for a range of sciences and technologies to foster innovation across a breadth of industries,” said James Wilgenbusch, director of research and computing at the Minnesota Supercomputing Institute at the University of Minnesota, in a statement. “By running our system on the HPE ProLiant DL385 server, based on the 2nd Gen AMD Epyc processor, we are gaining significant performance required to power our enormously diverse set of computational workloads, while achieving efficiency and cost savings compared to our previous system.”

HPE will launch the servers in the near future. Pricing hasn’t been disclosed yet.