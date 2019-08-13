Transaction Creates Expanded Portfolio of Cloud-Based Capabilities to Advance Clinical Development

August 13, 2019

Saama Technologies, Inc. (“Saama”) announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Comprehend Systems, Inc. (“Comprehend”). This agreement combines Saama and Comprehend’s respective industry positions as leading clinical data analytics companies. Together, Saama and Comprehend will deploy and evolve their complementary, best-in-class clinical analytics platforms. This agreement creates an opportunity to increase their combined market share, as well as expand their existing partner ecosystems and deliver on a mutual commitment to accelerate clinical development towards unmet patient needs.

“Our combined forces create an exciting, enhanced suite of complementary capabilities to empower life sciences companies to further accelerate clinical development and meet the therapeutic needs of patients around the world, challenge the status quo, and achieve clinical insights in days versus months,” said Suresh Katta, Founder and Chairman of Saama. “Combining Saama and Comprehend elevates our ability to do what we do best – innovate cutting-edge, AI-powered clinical development solutions and software that empower biopharma to facilitate more rapid drug development.”

“The Comprehend-Saama transaction creates a data analytics powerhouse with a singular vision of improving human health through the application of AI-powered solutions for actionable clinical trial insights,” said Rick Morrison, Founder and Chairman of Comprehend. “The combined 30-plus years of experience of these two companies as data analytics innovators provides exciting opportunities to speed biopharma’s development of new therapeutics and to have broader industry reach.”

“Saama and Comprehend offer life sciences companies and patient-focused organizations the ability to access and optimize a combined ecosystem of unique, state-of-the-art analytics solutions and visualization tools that enable the re-imagination of clinical development and the realization of precision medicine,” said Rebecca Daniels Kush, Ph.D., founder of the Clinical Data Interchange Standards Consortium (CDISC), and member of Saama’s Clinical Board of Advisors.

About Saama Technologies, Inc.

Saama Technologies is the advanced clinical data and analytics company, unleashing wisdom from data to deliver better actionable business outcomes for the life sciences industry. Saama’s unified, AI-driven clinical data analytics cloud platform seamlessly integrates, curates, and animates unlimited sources of structured, unstructured, and real-world data to deliver actionable insights across all therapeutic areas. The award-winning platform gives unprecedented real-time visibility into clinical data, enabling sponsors to file New Drug Applications (NDAs) more efficiently to bring drugs to market faster and at lower costs. For more information, visit https://www.saama.com.

About Comprehend

Comprehend provides a suite of cloud applications and consulting services that dramatically improve the clinical trial process. Our solutions deliver actionable risk and performance insights across studies, systems, sites, and vendors. By using elements of our Clinical Intelligence Platform to unify, monitor, and analyze data across all sources, sponsors and CROs alike are able to reduce risk, achieve milestones on time, and stay within budget. As a trusted partner, Comprehend helps speed the time to quality results. For more information, visit https://www.comprehend.com.

