Concord Health Partners, a healthcare focused investment firm, announced today that Christi Shaw has joined the firm’s Advisory Board.

Ms. Shaw is a renowned leader with deep experience providing commercial, financial, strategic, medical and operations leadership, having held positions of increasing influence and authority across leading healthcare companies for over three decades, culminating in her recent appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Kite, a Gilead company. As Kite’s CEO, Ms. Shaw will oversee the development and commercialization of cell therapies with the goal of curing cancer – a mission which she is extremely passionate about. Ms. Shaw is also a member of Gilead’s senior leadership team.

Most recently, Ms. Shaw served as Senior Vice President of Eli Lilly &. Co., and President of Lilly Bio-Medicines, overseeing late-stage clinical development and commercialization for the company’s Immunology, Pain, Migraine and Alzheimer’s Disease therapeutic areas. Prior to joining Lilly, Ms. Shaw served as U.S. Country Head and President of Novartis Corp. and North American Head of Novartis Oncology. She earned a BA in Business Administration from Iowa State University and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin.

“Having seen such remarkable advances in healthcare over the last few decades while also personally and professionally navigating our U.S. healthcare system, I’m excited to play a part in advancing and ensuring access to important, life-saving therapies that have the potential to change the way cancer is treated,” said Ms. Shaw.

Ms. Shaw’s unwavering commitment to addressing the evolving needs of patients in collaboration with healthcare professionals, advocacy groups, payors and policy makers has garnered her numerous accolades throughout her career, most notably a 2019 Women in Oncology Award (PRIMO), a 2018 Health Visionary Award (Society for Women’s Health Research) and a 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award (Eye for Pharma), among others. Ms. Shaw’s passion for healthcare and her reputation for professional integrity has facilitated her appointment to several boards including Avantor, Inc. and the Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO). She also serves as an advisor to the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association.

“We congratulate Christi on her appointment as CEO of Kite and we’re delighted to welcome her to Concord’s Advisory Board. Christi has been a tremendous advocate for patients throughout her distinguished career, always striving to find innovative ways to better serve patients and improve the quality of care. Her thought leadership and extensive strategic, financial and operational experience make her an ideal fit for Concord’s Advisory Board,” commented James Olsen, Founder & Managing Partner at Concord.

About Concord Health Partners

Concord Health Partners is a healthcare focused investment firm with a strategic model that optimizes the alignment of interests between investors and portfolio companies. Concord is primarily focused on investing in healthcare companies that have the potential to enhance the value of care through products, services, technologies and solutions that lower costs, improve quality and/or expand access to care. Concord was formed in 2017 by Founder & Managing Partner, James Olsen, a former healthcare investment banker with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Jefferies. In 2018, Joseph Swedish, a senior healthcare executive and former Chairman & CEO of Anthem, Inc. joined Concord as Co-Founder & Partner.

