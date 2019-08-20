MIT Center for Civic Media director Ethan Zuckerman today resigned his position in protest due to alleged business relationships between MIT Media Lab, accused billionaire sex trafficker Jeff Epstein, and MIT Media Lab director Joi Ito, a relationship that included trips to Epstein properties by Ito.

“My logic was simple: the work my group does focuses on social justice and on the inclusion of marginalized individuals and points of view,” he said in a Medium post.“It’s hard to do that work with a straight face in a place that violated its own values so clearly in working with Epstein and in disguising that relationship.”

Former MIT professor and artificial intelligence pioneer Marvin Minsky was implicated earlier this month by a sex trafficking victim who said in a 2016 deposition that she was forced to have sex with him on Epstein’s island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. A coroner ruled last week that Epstein committed suicide in his Manhattan jail cell.

Zuckerman said in the blog post he had no involvement with Epstein, and that he initially intended to leave MIT in May 2020 but a Boston Globe article published today sped the announcement of his departure.

“I know that some friends are committed to staying within the lab and working to make it a better, fairer and more transparent place, and I will do my best to support them over the months I remain at the Lab. For me, the deep involvement of Epstein in the life of the Media Lab is something that makes my work impossible to carry forward there.”

VentureBeat reached out to MIT Media Lab and director Joi Ito for comment. This story will be updated if we hear back.