ACS Expands Midwest Component Manufacturing Capacity

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 4, 2019–

ACS American Construction Source (“ACS”), a leading national building materials platform for custom home builders and repair and remodel contractors, backed by Angeles Equity Partners, LLC (“Angeles”) and Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates “Clearlake”), today announced the acquisition of Contractor’s Truss Systems (“CTS”), located in Cotter, Arkansas. CTS, which will continue to operate under its existing brand name, has been a provider of engineered wood products for over 25 years.

“Contractor’s Truss Systems joins our other component manufacturing facilities in California, Missouri, and Wisconsin to help our customers complete construction projects on time and under budget,” said James Drexinger, CEO of ACS. “The CTS team looks forward to providing the same personalized and responsive service builders have come to rely upon throughout the Ozarks region for more than a quarter century.”

“CTS is excited to join the ACS platform and extend our component manufacturing capabilities beyond our existing customers,” said Contractor’s Truss Systems founders Kent Newman and Teresa Newman. “We believe ACS has the momentum and experienced leadership team to achieve the mission of becoming a leading building products distributor with national scale, personalized service, and the industry’s best customer experience.”

Component manufacturing helps professional builders and contractors address skilled labor shortages by leveraging pre-built wall panels, floor trusses and roof trusses engineered and manufactured in a controlled environment to ensure homes and multiple dwelling units are built to last. ACS is expanding its component manufacturing capacity with the acquisition of CTS. The acquisition of CTS is the fifth by ACS in the past 11 months.

Irell & Manella, LLP provided legal counsel to ACS, Angeles and Clearlake. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Contractor’s Truss Systems (CTS)

Founded in 1993, Contractor’s Truss Systems has been providing the Ozarks with engineered wood products for more than 25 years. CTS structural building components are engineered for residential, commercial, agricultural, and industrial buildings. The company’s dedicated employees are committed to customer service and success from a 40,000 square foot facility in Cotter, Arkansas. Learn more online at www.contractorstruss.com.

About American Construction Source (ACS)

ACS American Construction Source is a lumber and building materials (LBM) distributor with 70+ locations in 7 states serving the needs of custom home builders, repair & remodel contractors, and DIY consumers. ACS provides lumber and building materials businesses the resources, leverage, and focus to make their ideas happen. Recognizing the value and heritage of deep, local customer relationships as a strong foundation for growth, ACS best practices are designed to leverage shared strengths, drive operational excellence, and motivate performance to create a leading building products distributor with a national footprint and the industry’s best customer experience. ACS is backed by Angeles Equity Partners and Clearlake Capital Group. Learn more online at www.acs-lbm.com.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a private equity firm that invests in companies across a wide range of sectors and specifically targets businesses which it believes can directly benefit from the firm’s strategic, operational and M&A capabilities. The Angeles skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading private investment firm founded in 2006. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake’s operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm’s core target sectors are industrials and energy; software and technology-enabled services; and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $10 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 100 investments. More information is available at www.clearlake.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005757/en/

Trenton Waterhouse, + 1 623 523 1672 or email trent@acs-lbm.com