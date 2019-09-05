Collaboration between the global organization of interactive advertising and the emerging blockchain advertising technology company

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 5, 2019–

Please replace the release issued September 4, 2019 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The corrected release reads:

VERASITY PARTNERS WITH THE INTERNET ADVERTISING BUREAU UK TO DRIVE THE EMERGING ‘VALUE EXCHANGE ECONOMY’

Collaboration between the global organization of interactive advertising and the emerging blockchain advertising technology company

Verasity, a technology company building the infrastructure for publishers to serve attention-rewarded video to billions of viewers, has partnered with the Internet Advertising Bureau UK to provide expertise and leadership to the IABUK and its global network about the developing Value Exchange economy. Verasity is a blockchain-based technology that is designed to transform and improve the relationship between video viewers and digital publishers by rewarding online engagement. Their advertising technology solution enables publishers to serve rewarded video content that have been shown to dramatically increase user retention and interaction with online videos.

This partnership brings the first blockchain technology company to the IABUK, and will bring valuable industry knowledge to this sector which it has not been exposed to previously. Verasity’s history in this industry and together with the IABUK will be able to provide insight into what determines rewarded video, and how crypto rewards can alter the digital ad landscape through increased participation online.

As part of this partnership with the IABUK, Verasity will join the IABUK’s global network, and gain access to its powerful media and advertising contacts. With the IABUK member accreditation, Verasity will be able to work inside this community to position itself as a thought leader in the digital advertising industry, and help provide insight into institutional reforms. Additionally, Verasity will be able to ensure that its rewarded video proposition functions within the global guidelines, and help design the conversation around reward tokenization inside the IABUK.

Verasity’s technology rewards online viewers for successfully engaging with video content. This action of rewarding has increased engagement amongst viewers 35% with Verasity publishing analytics, and aided struggling digital publishers. This mechanism will guide the next transformation in digital engagement, as more and more consumers shift their viewing habits because they want to be protected from invasive and irrelevant advertising. Through its acceptance into the Internet Advertising Bureau UK, Verasity can begin to offer its wisdom to the IABUK, and learn valuable insight from the IABUK.

Learn more at www.verasity.io

About Verasity

Verasity is a leading company providing rewarded video player technology to major publishers across the globe. The patent-pending video player enables tokenized rewards (VRA) as well as loyalty schemes within a video player wallet. The unique technology is already available to more than 2 million video publishers with 550 million users and 110 billion monthly views bringing engagement and revenues back to publishers’ sites. Verasity’s attention-based model creates a thriving VRA token economy between viewers, video publishers and advertisers. Verasity has a partnership with Binance Chain, a blockchain software system developed by Binance in a move that will bring about a new incentivised video economy.

About The IABUK

The Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB) UK is the industry body for digital advertising, committed to building a sustainable future for digital advertising. We do this by bringing the industry together through our 1,200 members including media owners, agencies and brands. Digital advertising is continuously growing and evolving. We are not-for-profit and exist to promote industry collaboration between our members to develop standards, best practices, critical research and provide the educational resources businesses need to grow their brands both successfully and sustainably.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005738/en/

Joseph Hunt

joseph@blockpr.io