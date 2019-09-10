In the shadow of a blockbuster Apple press conference earlier this afternoon, Amazon quietly announced the general availability of the Alexa Auto SDK 2.0, the latest version of the software development kit that enables automotive OEMs to integrate Alexa into their vehicles. This release ships with a suite of tools for enabling Alexa to play music, perform navigation, and control basic car functions, and for allowing access to the assistant even when internet connectivity is limited or nonexistent.

To this end, the SDK includes ready-to-run sample apps and support for most automotive platforms and design guidelines, including C++ and Java libraries that support the processing of audio inputs and triggers and help to establish a connection with the Alexa service. It also includes sample applications and documentation for Android, Linux, Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), and QNX operating systems on ARM and x86 processor architectures.

The Alexa Auto SDK 2.0 additionally supports core Alexa functionality, such as speech recognition and text-to-speech, as well as other capabilities such as streaming media, notifications, weather reports, and over 90,000 first- and third-party voice apps. It can be updated over-the-air and includes the Local Voice Control extension, which embeds a scaled-down version of Alexa’s cloud-based Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) and Natural Language Understanding (NLU) into a vehicle’s infotainment system. Now, even when disconnected from the internet, Alexa will understand and respond to utterances like “Alexa, turn on the A/C,” “Alexa, tune to 90.5 FM,” or “Alexa, call Jackie.”

“Since its release last summer, we’ve seen an incredible response from automakers interested in using the Alexa Auto SDK to embed Alexa directly into their vehicles,” said VP of Alexa Auto at Amazon Ned Curic in a statement. “At the same time, we know drivers often find themselves in places with poor or limited connectivity, and they still want to be able to access certain features and services through Alexa. This newest version of the Alexa Auto SDK delivers that capability for automakers, enabling their customers to take Alexa even more places on the go.”

Here’s a list of the following features are available through the Alexa Auto SDK 2.0, courtesy Amazon:

Music and Radio : Control media playback, stream music, audiobooks, and podcasts from leading providers, tune radio, change local media sources, turn up the volume, and adjust equalizer.

: Control media playback, stream music, audiobooks, and podcasts from leading providers, tune radio, change local media sources, turn up the volume, and adjust equalizer. Calling and Messaging : Dial by name and number, control call in progress, make Alexa announcements, use Alexa Drop In, join meetings, and send and receive Alexa messages.

: Dial by name and number, control call in progress, make Alexa announcements, use Alexa Drop In, join meetings, and send and receive Alexa messages. Search and Navigation : Navigate to favorite destinations, search for places by name, brand, category, address, or intersection, get details such as hours of operation, phone number, and ratings, determine route info like traffic and ETA, and cancel navigation in progress.

: Navigate to favorite destinations, search for places by name, brand, category, address, or intersection, get details such as hours of operation, phone number, and ratings, determine route info like traffic and ETA, and cancel navigation in progress. Car Control: Turn on air conditioning, set desired cabin temperature, control temperature by zone, set fan mode and speed, defrost front and rear windshield, and control interior cabin lighting.

The SDK is freely available on Github as of today.

Amazon’s Alexa Auto team introduced the Auto SDK in August 2018 in what was perceived as an attempt to head off gains by Siri in Apple’s CarPlay, SoundHound’s Houndify platform, and Google Assistant in Android Auto. Since then, Amazon’s worked with automakers like Ford as well as companies like Anker to build its assistant into vehicles and aftermarket vehicle accessories, the latter of which released a $50 gadget — the Roav Viva — that plugs into a cigarette lighter and brings Alexa to cars without an infotainment console.