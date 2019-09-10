NEW YORK & MUNICH & PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 10, 2019–

Tinyclues, provider of the leading AI-First customer marketing solution, will unveil at DMEXCO in Cologne, and Skift Global Forum in New York, its latest release with new features that augment B2C marketers’ ability to optimize campaign audiences, topics and plans. DMEXCO is the European event for key players in digital business, marketing and innovation, while Skift Global Forum brings together those creating and defining the future of travel.

The Tinyclues Fall release meets the growing demand by marketers to apply valuable AI capabilities to augment their retail and travel marketing, generating more specific campaigns to highly relevant audiences and customers, while reducing campaign development and production time. “Tinyclues Artificial Intelligence is empowering marketers to better engage their customers and drive results. Marketers need relevant and timely use of AI to deliver on today’s business needs, building repeat purchase, reactivation and lifetime value”, explains Richard Pasewark COO and President of Tinyclues. “We are expanding our solution to add new campaign features that provide insights on those most likely to buy, discover the best products to promote and generate the optimal campaign plans.”

Tinyclues will showcase at both events the following innovative features:

The Inflexion Point is an industry-first feature; Tinyclues’ AI now recommends a maximum campaign audience size based on customer interest and revenue potential. This is one of many features in Tinyclues that goes beyond predictive AI, to offer prescriptive capabilities.

The Audience Mapper gives insights to help optimize engagement and revenue within the campaign plan by showing audience interest across products. Through a visual mapping of products and potential buyers, marketing and merchandising teams can now get the most out of the product catalog.

Star campaigns allow marketers to have more control over AI-based campaign plan optimization. They can flag strategic campaigns like high ROI products and partner campaigns to ensure they are prioritized in the campaign plan strategy.

“These features are solving real campaign challenges with leading-edge deep learning technology; they’re allowing marketers to go far beyond what they can do at a human scale,” said Michael Aidane, recently appointed CPTO at Tinyclues. “No other solution is adding this campaign experience layer on top of execution solutions – allowing marketers to harness AI to best optimize campaign audiences, plans and topics.”

Tinyclues opened their first office in Germany last year, and have since signed a number of new clients including Flaconi, Thalia, 3Pagen, and Tally Weijl. They join Tinyclues’ growing list of global clients using Tinyclues’ customer marketing solution including AccorHotels, Air France, Clarins, Conforama, Holland & Barrett, Kenzo, Lacoste, Sally Beauty and Thomas Cook. When adopting Tinyclues Action, retail and travel leaders have seen an average increase in campaign revenue of 79% with a strong 51% improvement in customer engagement.

Discover the latest Fall release of Tinyclues Action at DMEXCO September 11-12th, Hall 6 Booth D071-E074. Stop by the Tinyclues Innovation Pod at Skift Global Forum September 18-19th.

About Tinyclues

Tinyclues is the leading customer marketing solution empowering marketers to fulfill their business needs with AI-augmented campaigns. Tinyclues uses ground-breaking deep learning technology to provide marketers with a simple and intuitive solution to define the best audiences, topics and planning for their customer-centric campaigns. Companies such as AccorHotels, Air France, Brandalley, Cdiscount, Chantelle Lingerie, Clarins, Club Med, Conforama, Costa Cruises, Fnac Darty, Holland & Barrett, Kenzo, Lacoste, Manor, OUI.sncf, Rakuten, Road Scholar, Sally Beauty, Thomas Cook, TUI, and Veepee are using Tinyclues to optimize and plan more than 600 million messages per month across channels such as email, push notifications, direct mail, call centers, and Facebook to drive customer engagement, repeat purchase and bookings, cross-sell, reactivation and lifetime value. Tinyclues has been listed as a Vendor to Watch in Gartner’s 2017 Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Analytics and as a Cool Vendor in Gartner’s 2018 Cool Vendor in Multichannel Marketing report.

For more information, visit http://www.tinyclues.com

Twitter: @tinyclues

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005719/en/

Caroline Tailleferd

Tinyclues

Tel: +33 6 11 64 87 37

E-mail: caroline.tailleferd@tinyclues.com