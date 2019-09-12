OLDSMAR, Fla. & WALNUT CREEK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 12, 2019–

Today, ASG, a fast-growing software business that buys, builds, and operates vertical SaaS companies, announced the acquisition of Transcendent, an operations management software business that helps companies track assets, improve workflow, and increase return on investment.

This deal marks the 14th acquisition made by ASG over the past 18 months.

“The enterprise operations management space has historically been defined by large software providers serving asset heavy industries such as manufacturing,” said Jake Brodsky, Co-Founder and Head of Corporate Development at ASG. “We are seeing an emerging demand for agile software that can serve a variety of industries. Transcendent is a strong business, perfectly positioned to serve industries that require a unique software to manage their asset operations. We’re excited to explore this new space for ASG and accelerate the growth of Transcendent with our deep experience in vertical SaaS.”

Transcendent will welcome a new CEO, Steven Moore. “We are thrilled to welcome Transcendent to ASG. Over the past 20+ years, Lind, Jerimi, and the entire Transcendent team have built an incredible company with a proven track record of customer prioritization, innovation, and growth,” said Moore. “In this next stage of Transcendent’s story, we will leverage the world class resources at ASG to invest in Transcendent’s product, team, and infrastructure to continue delivering exceptional customer experiences.”

Lind Hutton, previous CEO, will remain active in the business until his retirement later this year. “After an extensive search for a company that would continue building on Transcendent’s years of success, we are very excited to join ASG,” said Hutton. “We now have the added benefit of learning from 20+ vertical SaaS businesses across ASG.”

Jerimi Ford will continue to lead Transcendent as CTO. “I look forward to this next chapter of Transcendent’s growth,” said Ford. “Working closely with the world class talent at ASG will amplify our industry leading software.”

Headquartered in Oldsmar, Fl., Transcendent (originally Mintek) was founded in 1987 by Jim Hutton to provide mobile hardware, barcode printing solutions and custom software. In 1998, Jerimi Ford began working with Transcendent to improve the company’s software offering. In 2007, Jim’s son, Lind Hutton, took over as CEO and Ford became CTO. As their customers adopted mobile solutions, Transcendent pushed the envelope of innovation, shifting away from hardware to software, creating a full SaaS solution. Today, Transcendent serves customers across a variety of industries including hospitality, telecom, government and others.

About Transcendent

Transcendent® is an operations management software company providing asset management solutions to the telecommunications, lodging, and public sector industries. The Transcendent platform gives businesses the opportunity to track, monitor, and evaluate their assets through iOS and Android devices. Across their customer base, Transcendent provides visibility to 300M+ assets, supports 300M transactions per month, inventory at over 220K sites, access for 200K+ named users, cloud-based hosting services for all Transcendent customers, and is in 80+ countries and speaks 20 different languages.

About ASG

ASG is a unique and fast-growing software business that buys, builds, and operates market-leading vertical SaaS companies. ASG believes deeply in the power of people and data to grow great organizations, and that sharing knowledge, expertise, and resources across its community of businesses drives exponential growth. Founders of leading SaaS companies continue to trust ASG to grow their businesses and build even stronger legacies for the future. To learn more, visit www.alpinesg.com

