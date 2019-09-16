Indeed.com is launching a new platform, Seen by Indeed, to help tech workers evaluate their skills and find interesting career opportunities.

Tech workers are in demand, but it isn’t easy for job seekers to figure out which jobs are right for them.

Tech recruiting is 65% more competitive than other fields, according to recruiters. And with nearly two out of three recruiting executives now reporting tech talent as a critical segment for organizations, hiring for these roles is only likely to continue to grow.

This abundance of positions doesn’t just create challenges for employers, it also places demands on job seekers. Many job postings are hard to navigate, while others make quirky perks the center of attention. And the traditional job search process often lacks transparency, leaving skilled professionals struggling to identify which opportunities are right for them.

Making the perfect match

Seen builds upon the technology of its predecessor, Indeed Prime, while taking a new approach to today’s tech-hiring issues. Whereas Prime originally focused on only the most qualified tech talent in a limited range of roles, Seen understands that companies of all sizes and across many industries need to hire tech talent with a diverse range of skills and experiences.

Seen takes a broad view of talent and talent needs, matching companies to all levels of candidates, from those just starting out to seasoned professionals.

The platform also helps employers address some of the hardest-to-fill tech roles. Indeed data shows that is software engineer is the most difficult position to fill in the U.S., with the majority of job postings open for over 60 days. Other hard-to-fill roles are front-end developer, product manager, development operations engineer, QA engineer, and cloud engineer.

Seen aims to take a truly holistic view of talent by giving employers access to a more complete picture of job applicants and allowing them to connect based on more than work experience alone.

It also seeks to help job candidates put their best foot forward — when first applying and interviewing for new roles and throughout their careers — by providing them with access to free, personalized career guidance that includes everything from webinars and work-style assessments to one-on-one career-coaching sessions. Personalized resume reviews are available to all tech candidates, with videos unique to each individual offering tips on how to boost their resume.

More than 90, 000 tech job seekers have profiles on Seen

More than 90,000 tech job seekers in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland have profiles on the platform — highlighting not just their resume but also their skills, interests, and career aspirations, along with specifications such as desired salary, location, and culture.

This information drives Seen’s improved matching algorithm, which promises to more quickly match tech talent with the right opportunities and help employers uncover candidates who closely match their hiring needs, including those from non-traditional backgrounds who have relevant abilities.

Seen’s unique automation features, like FastMatch, help reduce the time from when a job is posted to a candidate screening. FastMatch also promotes roles to relevant candidates and adds interested candidates directly to an employer’s pipeline, with 50% of candidate screens sourced automatically. Seen’s calendar integrations for candidates and employers are designed to help company’s schedule screens with one click and remove back-and-forth emails.