The cloud is making IT more agile, but at the same time, more and more complex.

It’s the era of the intelligent digital workspace, says Jon Eugenio, principal solutions architect at Nutanix. It’s about empowering employees to work from anywhere and making your workforce more agile. And the device no longer matters, because your data is in the cloud, meaning content can follow your employees anywhere.

Enter the rise of what’s becoming known as “desktop-as-a-service.”

For the end user, desktop-as-a-service hides the increasing complexity that a transition into the cloud adds to your company’s tech infrastructure. The user isn’t looking under the hood, or faced with new protocols, whether they’re working remotely or in the office.

And employee is provided a URL, then logs in on their device, which takes them to a screen of icons that represent the services and software they need to do their job. They don’t have to download any clients or plugins locally onto their machine (or have IT pre-load them), and whatever device they’re using, they can access Microsoft Office, Salesforce, or any other company-authorized applications via their web browser.

To the enterprise and for IT, desktop-as-a-service provides a single point from where all the resources in your enterprise can be delivered to any of your employees, wherever they are, even legacy resources. It allows for IT to be more agile with the devices they provide or remove. And it’s a big step forward for companies looking to streamline their underlying tech stacks without losing the advantages that it offers.

“I realized in 2014 that people needed to start moving away from on premise, because things were going to change,” Eugenio says. “IT is beginning to realize this. CIOs are beginning to realize it. Users are beginning to realize it. Why shouldn’t it be this simple? That’s what desktop-as-a-service is. It’s providing those resources easily and not having to install any kind of complex infrastructure inside the data center.”

Intelligent digital workspaces mean enterprises are beginning to take into account the ways their employees want to work, the opportunities this affords the business, and the increasing complexity and cost of their own hybrid on-premise and cloud solutions.

“It’s forcing organizations to look at what their strategy will be for three things,” Eugenio says. “Their data, what the cloud means for legacy applications, and what the security implications are.”

For most companies, data has always lived on premise. When it moves toward the cloud, decision makers have to think about that shift from new compliance, governance, and legality perspectives to determine what data should stay on premise and what can be moved.

Moving to the cloud also impacts organizational strategy significantly. Many companies don’t even know how to develop a framework that considers the new roles and location of data, which supportable devices to offer to employees, and what’s going to happen to legacy systems in the meantime.

Security from an access standpoint also becomes a new concern, with authentication and authorization taking center stage as employees become less centralized. The level of difficulty goes way up. A user can identify themselves with a username, and it’s always been important to verify they are who they say they are, but there are several new vulnerabilities to protect and defend. The enterprise now needs to think about how it delivers technology to employees, because not it’s not just information and data, it’s all the applications an employee needs to be successful.

The CIO and CFO also have a new challenge: moving from the old-fashioned model of calculating costs — what it will take to acquire these number of servers and this much software, and toward what subscriptions will cost you, not just on the technical side but on the business side too.

The cloud is making IT departments more agile, effective, and cost-conscious for both the business and its end users, what it takes to move desktop workloads into the cloud, and how desktop-as-a-service can be a big game changer for your org

In this webinar, you will discover:

The concept of desktop-as-a-service including how it works, what it is, and where to get it

How things have become complex, and how to measure complexity for your enterprise

How to understand the business value of dealing with complexity

Steps toward mapping out a course of action

