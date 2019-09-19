Two-time Online Retail CIO Anthony Hoang named Amify Chief Technology Officer

Veteran HR Leader Samantha Byrd named Amify Chief People Officer

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 19, 2019–

Amify, a turnkey solution for brands seeking to maximize sales and optimize their presence on Amazon, today announced that it hired Samantha Byrd as Chief People Officer and Anthony Hoang as Chief Technology Officer. The new hires will be based out of the company’s new Arlington – Crystal City office, just blocks from the future site of Amazon’s HQ2.

Former CIO of Major Online Retailer Joins Amify as CTO

Anthony Hoang brings to Amify more than two decades of related technology experience. He has held high-ranking posts with major retail brands, including Target and Evereve, and most recently served as the CIO of online direct-to-consumer kitchen design and cabinet retailer CliqStudios.

As CliqStudios’ CIO, Hoang designed and executed major projects aimed at modernizing the company’s marketing technology, business intelligence, and infrastructure solutions. He was also responsible for driving major advancements to the company’s supply chain and manufacturing operations.

“With nearly 200 million consumers shopping on the platform each month, brands are finding that having an Amazon strategy is no longer just a smart business move, it’s a necessity,” said Hoang. “I’m looking forward to bringing my expertise to Amify to empower our team and clients with the technology required to provide data-driven insights about their brand on Amazon.”

Veteran HR Leader Looks to Recruit Top Talent as Amify Chief People Officer

Samantha Byrd comes to Amify with more than 15 years of experience working in positions of leadership in HR and recruiting. She has led HR strategies for a number of technology companies, including Applied Predictive Technologies. Most recently, Samantha served as VP of Human Resources for Envision, a company acquired by WorldStrides in 2018.

As Envision’s VP of Human Resources, Byrd designed a data-driven approach to making human capital decisions and investments across a full-time staff of 100 and a seasonal workforce of 900. Under Byrd’s leadership, Envision dramatically improved its efforts in recruiting, onboarding, leadership development and managerial training.

“As we ramp up talent acquisition, it’s critical that Amify’s growth is sustained by a capable and purpose-driven staff,” said Byrd. “I look forward to supporting Amify’s growing headcount by providing employees access to the resources needed to promote a fun, healthy and productive work environment”

With the addition of Hoang and Byrd to Amify’s leadership team, the company’s efforts are shifting toward scaling the firm to accommodate more staff and to service its quickly growing roster of consumer brands.

“I am thrilled to be working alongside Anthony and Samantha,” said Amify CEO Ethan McAfee. “Now that we’re firmly settled into our Crystal City office with a well-rounded and strategically sourced leadership team at the helm, we’re laser focused on scaling and driving the next phase of business growth to help Brands win on Amazon.”

About Amify

Amify, a venture-backed two-time Inc 500 award winner, offers a turnkey solution that allows brands to maximize their potential on the Amazon marketplace. Using an end-to-end strategy, Amify has partnered with over 1,000 brands and accrued over $100 million in sales on Amazon. Amify’s customized strategies help brands adapt to the ever-changing Amazon landscape. Industry expertise and a data-driven approach power a complete solution that includes account management, brand protection, sales acceleration and content enhancement. For more information, please visit https://goamify.com.

