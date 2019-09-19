Introducing Indeni 7.0, Auto-Remediation, Ticketing & Network Monitoring Integration

Indeni, the leader in Security Infrastructure Automation, today announced the next generation of its Enterprise platform, Indeni 7.0, to enable customers to reduce risk and improve agility of security infrastructure operations. Indeni is first to market with an extensive library of Automation Modules, now including Auto-Triage capabilities, and has introduced integrations with leading technologies Ansible, ServiceNow and Solarwinds Network Performance Monitor (NPM). Indeni 7.0 is expected to increase visibility into critical security devices and improve employee productivity, removing important but tedious tasks from a full IT operations plate.

Despite a robust selection of Security Monitoring, Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) and Policy Management technologies on the market, network outages still plague enterprises. As the threat landscape evolves, new versions of security devices such as firewalls, load balancers and web proxies are released, and the best practices to keep them up and running evolve as well. To keep up with this pace of change, leading organizations are turning to automation to infuse real-time operational intelligence and bandwidth into their teams, so IT can proactively manage the existing security infrastructure and “say yes” to new projects that will propel their business forward.

With the introduction of Indeni 7.0, customers will be able to offload more tasks to security automation, and focus valuable employee time on strategic projects. These innovative capabilities further extend the company’s leadership position due to the depth of data collection, analysis, and troubleshooting scenarios addressed in Automation Modules for critical security devices such as Check Point, Palo Alto Networks, Cisco, Juniper, Fortinet, Radware, FireEye, Gigamon, Symantec and more.

What’s New in Indeni 7.0

Key Benefits

Automatically perform an investigation the moment an issue is detected.

Reduce administration time with turn-key integration to ticketing and network monitoring systems.

Proactively identify when your Indeni instance strays from best practice performance and configuration settings.

New Capabilities & Services

Introducing Auto-Triage for Palo Alto Networks, utilizing Ansible. Indeni Auto-Triage Elements (ATEs) follow the same steps as a trained administrator to gather diagnostic information enabling an operations engineer to quickly read the findings and go straight to resolving an issue.

Indeni Auto-Triage Elements (ATEs) follow the same steps as a trained administrator to gather diagnostic information enabling an operations engineer to quickly read the findings and go straight to resolving an issue. Expanded Auto-Detection for Check Point R80.30, Palo Alto Networks 8.x and Cisco ASA. Indeni Auto-Detection Elements (ADEs) uncover issues related to High Availability, Vendor Best Practices, Compliance, Maintenance and more. The support for Palo Alto Networks now extends from earlier versions of PAN-OS to the latest release Palo Alto Networks 9.0.

Indeni Auto-Detection Elements (ADEs) uncover issues related to High Availability, Vendor Best Practices, Compliance, Maintenance and more. The support for Palo Alto Networks now extends from earlier versions of PAN-OS to the latest release Palo Alto Networks 9.0. Integrations with Solarwinds NPM and ServiceNow. Streamline workflow by enhancing existing notification processes with remediation steps.

Streamline workflow by enhancing existing notification processes with remediation steps. Enhanced Enterprise Platform Services. Leverage integration with centralized user management for RBAC permissions and issue assignments.

Leverage integration with centralized user management for RBAC permissions and issue assignments. Indeni Proactive Customer Support powered by Indeni Insight. The Indeni Proactive Support Service, previously used to detect best practice violations for Indeni core services, is expanded to include Auto-Detect (ADE) and Auto-Triage Elements (ATEs).

About Indeni

Indeni provides security infrastructure automation with unprecedented visibility that’s up and running in minutes. We’ve automated the world’s best practices to deliver predictive, prioritized, and actionable insights that help you prevent costly disruptions. Indeni dramatically reduces chaos and risk to improve agility, giving you the confidence to accelerate mission-critical projects that drive new business. For more information, contact an Indeni partner or visit www.indeni.com.

Ansible is a trademark or registered trademark of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

