HP is refreshing its convertible 13-inch Spectre x360 laptop with new quad-core processors that make it more energy-efficient and double its performance.

The 2-in-1 hybrid laptop and tablet has a near-borderless design with a 90% screen-to-body ratio and intuitive security features.

The laptop weighs 2.8 pounds, offers 22 hours of battery life, and is 13% smaller than the previous generation. With Wi-Fi 6, it also has 2 times the throughput connectivity.

HP said its surveys show six in 10 consumers are concerned about privacy being compromised on laptops. So this model includes the HP Webcam Kill Switch, a dedicated mute microphone key, and optional HP Sure View display, which prevents people from peeking at your screen from the side.

“Premium consumers desire beautiful, highly mobile devices that adapt to their on-the-go lifestyle,” said Kevin Frost, vice president and general manager of consumer PCs at HP, in a statement. “The HP Spectre x360 13 combines the cultivation of innovative design and mobility, along with thoughtful security and performance capabilities that allow customers to pursue their passions without constraint.”

Image Credit: HP

The laptop has an optional 400-nit display, HP’s first 4K OLED 13-inch diagonal display with True Black HDR for a 100,000:1 high-contrast ratio 9, and boasts perfect blacks, anti-reflection display for outdoor viewing, and factory color calibration for a 30% wider color range.

The body features a gem cut and dual chamfer angular design, with high-precision aluminum CNC.

Cord management is improved thanks to integrated functionality with USB-C port placement angled in the right corner, while the power button on the left corner of the device helps avoid accidental power shut-offs.

The laptop also uses a quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core processor with Iris Plus Graphics and fits within the specification and key experiences of Intel’s “Project Athena” innovation program.

The HP Spectre x360 comes in Natural Silver or Nightfall Black with Copper Luxe accents and Poseidon Blue with Pale Brass accents.

Image Credit: HP

The HP Spectre x360 13 is expected to be available in October via HP.com, with a starting price of $1,100.

Two models will be available at BestBuy.com: one in Nightfall Black with 16GB of RAM, a 4K OLED display, and 1TB SSD with 32GB Optane and another in Natural Silver with 8GB of RAM, an FHD display, and 512GB SSD with 32GB Optane.