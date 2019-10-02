Google is rolling out a handful of new privacy and security features from today, a move that comes amid mounting criticism over how big technology companies manage user data.

Part of this news involves extending existing Google privacy and security features to additional Google products, as the internet giant looks to bring more uniformity to its various services, and covers incognito mode, auto-delete, and an expansion of its password checkup tool.

Going incognito

After adding incognito mode to the YouTube mobile app last year, at its annual I/O developer conference back in May Google announced that incognito mode was also coming to Google Maps — and today, the rollout becomes official.

Similar to incognito mode that has been baked into Chrome for more than a decade, Google Maps will now allow users to temporarily disable all their activities from being saved to their Google Account — that includes searches for places, or routes traversed. This feature can be activated through the main menu that sits behind the user’s profile photo, and will be rolling out to all Android users throughout October, with iOS following after.

“Incognito mode has been one of our most popular privacy controls since it launched with Chrome in 2008,” noted Eric Miraglia, director of product management at Google’s privacy and data protection office, in a blog post.

A few months back, Google also announced a new tool that allows users to automatically delete their location history data, as well as their search and browsing activity. The company did say at the time that it planned to expand auto-delete to additional Google products, and today it’s coming to YouTube search and viewing history too — this means that you can now elect for YouTube to delete your history after 3 months or 18 months.

There could be a strong argument here for including shorter timescales, too, such as 24 hours or 1 week, but for many people this will be a good start in terms of automating their data management on Google.

It makes sense that Google is expanding these existing features to additional services, because a lack-of-consistency in product design can cause confusion among consumers: why have incognito mode in Chrome and YouTube but not Maps, and why offer auto-delete for location data but not viewing history?

“Making these controls consistent across our core products is important because they’ll become more familiar and, we hope, even easier to understand and use,” Miraglia added.

Google’s continued privacy PR push comes at a time when “big-tech” is facing growing scrutiny over its role in society — this includes everything from election interference, to how it tracks users through their phones and other smart devices. However, much of this comes down to issues around transparency.

Transparency

Back in August, Google confirmed that some of its contractors listen back to recordings of what people say to Google Assistant, as it helps to improve support for more languages, accents, and dialects. The company, alongside Apple which was also discovered to be carrying out the practice, later halted this human-led voice-data reviews over the backlash that followed. The core underlying problem, however, was perhaps less that it was doing this at all, than it was about a lack of transparency that it was engaging in the practice in the first place.

This is a problem that dogs all the big tech companies, from Google through Apple, and onto Facebook and Amazon: do consumers really know how their data is being used? There is certainly a growing sentiment among regulators that they don’t — back in January, the French data privacy watchdog fined Google $57 million for what it said amounted to a “lack of transparency, inadequate information and lack of valid consent” over how it personalized ads for each user. And in the U.S., Facebook came to a $5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over various privacy violations.

To help with its transparency, and give more controls to its users, Google is adding some new smarts to the Google Assistant. Now when you ask privacy-focused questions, such as “Hey Google, how do you protect my data?,” the Google Assistant will share some generic information on how it does so.

Moreover, from next week, users will also be able to ask the Google Assistant to delete things that they’ve said. This could simply be the last thing: “Hey Google, delete that last question I asked you,” or it could be over a specific time frame: “Hey Google, delete everything I said to you yesterday.”

There are some limitations to this new feature though. Any request that asks the Google Assistant to delete more than a week’s worth of data will require the user to follow instructions to manually delete the data from their account.

At any rate, this feature will be available in English at first, with other supported languages following in November.

Password checkup

In a separate announcement today, Google revealed that it’s baking a password checkup tool directly into the password manager in all Google Accounts.

The company made the announcement to coincide with Cybersecurity Awareness Month, an initiative launched by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security more than 15 years ago to promote awareness of all things related to online security.

Google launched a password checkup tool as a Chrome extension back in February, designed to sit inside the user’s browser waiting for them to log into any website. If the user enters their login credentials for any third-party site, Google warns the user detects that the combination is unsafe, for example if those same details have been found as part of a data-breach elsewhere on the internet. So in effect, if your email address or username and associated password have been leaked from some other website, they likely won’t be safe to use anywhere else.

In the intervening months, Google said that the password checkup extension has been downloaded more than 1 million times. Now, however, Google is bringing this same underlying technology to its core password management service that lives inside each of its users’ Google Account.

This means that with a single tap, you can check in an instant whether all your existing saved passwords have any weaknesses. It won’t be limited to known compromises elsewhere on the web though – it will also highlight instances where you are reusing the same password across multiple sites, as well as passwords that are just plain weak.

Later this year, Google revealed that it will also integrate password checkup directly into Chrome. This will have the same effect as installing the extension, except the feature will be baked right in — so if one of your usernames and passwords has been compromised in a known data breach, Google will show an automatic warning and suggest that you change your password.

As consumers become more aware of how technology companies track them, and as data breaches become more prevalent in the years ahead, companies such as Google will have to show that they’re serious about protecting their users and not abusing their trust.