Rumors have it that Apple is on the cusp of revealing Bluetooth-enabled location trackers that affix to bookbags, wallets, and purses. They’ve yet to materialize, but San Mateo, California-based company Tile hopes to get ahead of the competition with a fleshed-out portfolio of its own. It this morning unveiled the Tile Sticker, plus a redesigned Tile Slim and expanded Tile Pro and Tile Mate ranges.

The Sticker is available today in black starting at $39.99 for a two-pack ($59.99 for a four-pack). The Slim comes in black for $29.99, while the Mate ships in white for $24.99. As for the new Pro, it’s available in black and white for $34.99. And for those looking to buy in bulk, there’s the $69.99 Tile Essentials pack with two Stickers, a Slim, and a Mate; the $59.99 two-unit Pro pack and $99.99 four-unit pack; the $69.99 four-unit Mate pack; and the $74.99 Tile Mate/Slim pack, which comes with two Mates and two Slims.

“Over the years we’ve seen our customers use Tile for a variety of items,” said Tile CEO C.J. Prober in a statement. “From wallets to remote controls, power tools to backpacks, our customers have shown us they want a Tile for everything. We’ve designed our new product line to empower the Tile community to find literally anything.”

The lineup’s arguable headliner is the Sticker, a waterproof, lightweight tracker with an adhesive back co-designed with applied sciences company 3M. It boasts a three-day battery life and a 150-foot Bluetooth range, and it’s designed to be attached to virtually anything, including remote controls, cameras, and outdoor gear.

As for the new Slim, it’s morphed in shape to something resembling a credit card, which Tile says is conducive to slipping into low-profile spaces like wallets and luggage tags. The range has substantially improved to 200 feet (up from the previous-gen model’s 100 feet), and the new Slim’s integrated speaker can reach nearly twice the volume of its predecessor, which maxed out at 82 decibels.

Last but not least are the refreshed Mate and Pro models, which have ranges of 200 feet and 400 feet, respectively. (For comparison’s sake, the outgoing Mate could reach up to 150 feet while the old Pro tapped out at 300 feet.) Both feature coin-cell batteries and plastic exteriors that can withstand high humidity, water exposure, and 1,000 cycles in a tumble dryer.

As with Tile’s previous trackers, owners can pin down the locations of Sticker, Slim, Pro, and Mate devices with so-called “crowd GPS.” If an item with an attached Tile is reported lost and comes within range of another user’s Tile, the nearby user’s Tile app will send the item’s owner an anonymous update of that item’s location.

Tile says its community now spans 195 countries and 230 territories around the world, and that 90% of items reported missing are eventually found. (Last year, Tile teamed up with the San Jose Airport to track items across the facility and with strategic investor Comcast to locate Tiles through its xFi Advanced Gateway routers.) Furthermore, the company reports that over 5 million unique items are located with its trackers daily.

The Sticker, Slim, Pro, and Mate predictably also work with Tile Premium, a $30-a-year (or $3-a-month) subscription service that adds functionality like Smart Alerts (notifies users with a text message when they leave a geofenced area without a Tile) and Location History (which shows a map of addresses of all the places Tiles have been in the last 30 days). That’s in addition to priority customer care via phone, a battery replacement program that supplies Mate and Pro owners with new batteries once a year, and an extended three-year warranty program.

“Our customers increasingly rely on Tile to find and keep track of all of their belongings,” said Prober. “Whether it’s their backpacks, their cameras, or their keys, the Tile community comes together to locate lost items. With more customers using our expanded hardware lineup, more partners adopting our technology, and more access points coming to market everyday, we continue to deliver the most versatile and powerful finding platform.”

Tile, whose $45 million series B funding round last July brought its total raised to over $100 million, has sold more than 25 million Bluetooth-enabled trackers to date (up from 10 million in mid-2017). Its devices make up 90% of retail distribution, and through its growing license-free partner business, it supplies tracking tech to third-party manufacturers like Herschel, Bose, Nomad, Skullcandy, Sennheiser, Qualcomm, and Blunt Umbrellas as well as semiconductor giants like Qualcomm, Nordic, and Dialog.