Air filters haven’t been known for transformative technology. But Molekule is an ambitious company that is unveiling the $400 Molekule Air Mini today as an air purifier for your home that could make a big difference for people with allergies.

Molekule Air Mini uses the company’s patented photo electrochemical oxidation (PECO) technology, a process developed by D. Yogi Goswami, a recognized expert in solar technology who focused his mind on the asthma of his son, Dilip, who became CEO of Molekule. Yogi Goswami started research related to the project at the University of Florida 20 years ago.

The PECO tech first debuted in the Molekule Air, a larger air purifier that hit the market at a discounted price of $500 in 2016 and then hit full retail at $800 in 2017.

Air Mini is designed to eliminate a full spectrum of indoor air pollutants, including allergens, mold, viruses, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from the air we breathe. Ideally designed for 250 square feet of space, Molekule Air Mini is available for preorder starting today.

Poor air quality has been a prominent issue for the past several years. The American Lung Association states that more than 140 million Americans are living with unhealthy air, while the World Health Organization claims 9 out of 10 people across the globe breathe polluted air.

“Governmental agencies and scientists alike have been warning us for decades of worsening indoor air quality, and about the impact it’s having on our health,” said Dilip Goswami, CEO of San Francisco-based Molekule, in a statement. “As these issues worsen, our society will have to think differently about the products we bring into our lives. Air Mini is the next step to help provide clean, healthy air in smaller spaces, while drastically impacting the air quality within people’s homes.”

Image Credit: Molekule

Based on decades of rigorous research and development, PECO is a revolutionary solution to the industry-standard HEPA filter. Unlike traditional air purifiers that trap pollutants on a filter where they can continue to grow and re-release back into the air, Molekule’s breakthrough air purification technology, PECO, destroys pollutants, eliminating them from the air. At a dinner, Yogi Goswami told me that PECO breaks down the pollutants at a molecular level, something most filters don’t do.

I’ve been trying out the Molekule Air Mini in my home. It is quiet and definitely cleans the air, but I can’t yet tell if it can stop my and my kid’s allergies outright. So much air comes into the house through open windows that it’s not easy to keep a space like a bedroom clean.

“Air Mini enables us to reach even more people with the latest innovations in home air purification,” said Jaya Rao, chief operating officer of Molekule, in a statement. “Customer feedback to date on our original product, Molekule Air, highlights the life-changing effects our PECO technology has had on their health. Now with Air Mini, even more consumers can reap the benefits of our PECO technology, as it destroys indoor air pollutants and provides truly clean air throughout the entire home.”

Air Mini stands 12 inches high, 8.26 inches in diameter, and weighs just over 7 pounds. The device has five fan speeds and cleans the air of a 250-square foot room every 60 minutes, all while safely destroying pollutants.

This product expansion is the next step in the company’s goal of providing a robust portfolio of indoor air quality solutions. Earlier this year, the Molekule opened its first U.S. manufacturing facility, PECO Zero, in the Tampa, Florida area to help meet the growing demand for clean air purification.

Additionally, Molekule expanded into the hospitality industry in partnership with InterContinental Hotel San Francisco to conduct a sleep innovation study that provides cleaner air in hotel guest rooms. Now with more than 150 employees and rapidly growing customer demand, Molekule is focused on diversifying its air purification product portfolio.