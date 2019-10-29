8th Wall, a company that enables augmented reality on the web, is announcing the release of its cloud-based authoring and hosting platform.

This platform closes the loop on AR production and removes the barriers for developers by providing a unified in-browser solution to create and host WebAR projects, the company said.

In doing so, 8th Wall said it is opening the way for brands and organizations to quickly launch sophisticated WebAR experiences, continuing to deliver on its mission to make sure augmented reality is for everyone.

8th Wall has created an end-to-end cloud solution to create, collaborate and instantly publish browser-based WebAR projects. With access to templates, the ability to work across teams and built-in hosting, developers are quickly able to bring large-scale AR experiences to market.

“8th Wall’s authoring and hosting platform is a game-changer for creating in-browser augmented reality and a significant milestone for the immersive web,” said Erik Murphy-Chutorian, CEO of 8th Wall, in a statement. “Our SLAM and marker-based AR engine has powered WebAR for partners and developers since its launch last year, but required the use of third party software and the need for a hosted environment to get out to market. This release delivers on the demand from our customers in wanting a single end-to-end solution to create and host WebAR projects.”

Image Credit: 8th Wall

Early access partner 72andSunny used 8th Wall’s new tools to publish their current WebAR activation for Italian lingerie brand Inimissimi’s “Bra Twist” campaign, featuring actress Sarah Jessica Parker.

“Any product that allows us to both collaborate and manage teams working in different time zones and locations is a plus for us. We deliver global campaigns for our clients from Amsterdam, so 8th Wall’s platform was the perfect solution for this project,” said Benny Everitt, creative director at 72andSunny Amsterdam, in a statement. “The fact that the platform integrated both a hosting environment and a code editor tool made our job so much easier and was fundamental to both the success of our WebAR campaign and to maximize our final output.”

Palo Alto, California-based 8th Wall has powered WebAR activations for brands such as Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man, Miller Lite, British Gas, Heineken, Swiss Airlines, Porsche, Red Bull, Time Magazine, Lego, and Ally + Monopoly. Its in-browser AR experiences require no app downloads, removing the friction for users and providing brands and organizations with massive reach and engagement.

In fact, AR Insider estimates that WebAR has the ability to reach nearly twice as many smartphones as native AR apps, with a global market of over 2.97 billion compatible devices. And, according to 8th Wall data, 50% of users spend greater than 2 minutes interacting within a single WebAR activation.

The 8th Wall cloud-based authoring and hosting platform is available today for agency and business account holders providing them with the ability to WebAR experiences. 8th Wall was founded in 2016.