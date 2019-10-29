It’s a well-established fact that object- and face-detecting algorithms are vulnerable to adversarial attack, as evidenced by a 2014 study conducted by researchers at Google and New York University. That’s to say the models can be deceived by specially-crafted patches attached to real-world targets.

Most research in adversarial attacks involves rigid objects like glass frames, stop signs, or cardboard. But scientists at Northwestern University and the MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab propose what they call an ‘adversarial’ T-shirt, a t-shirt with a printed adversarial example that evades person detectors even when it’s deformed by a wearer’s changing pose. In a preprint paper, they claim that it manages to achieve up to 79% and 63% attack success rates in digital and physical worlds, respectively, against the popular YOLOv2 model.

It’s similar to a study conducted by engineers from the university of KU Leuven in Belgium earlier this year, which showed how patterns printed on patches worn around the neck could be used to fool person-detecting AI. Incidentally, the team speculated that their technique combined with clothing simulation could be used to design a such a T-shirt.

The researchers note that a number of adversarial transformations are commonly used to fool classifiers, including scaling, translation, rotation, brightness, noise, and brightness and saturation adjustment. But they say these are largely insufficient to model the deforming cloth of a t-shirt caused by a moving person’s pose changes. Instead, they employed a data interpolation and smoothing technique called Thin Plate Spline (TPS), which models coordinate transformations with affine (which preserves points, straight lines, planes) and non-affine components to provide a means of learning adversarial patterns for non-rigid objects.

The researchers’ t-shirt has a checkerboard pattern, where each intersection between two checkerboard grid regions serves as a control point to generate TPS transformation.

In a series of experiments, the team collected two digital data sets for learning and testing their proposed attack algorithm in both the physical and digital world. The training corpus contained 30 videos of a virtual moving person in a digital environment wearing the adversarial T-shirt across 4 different scenes, while the second contained ten videos captured in the same setting but with different virtual people. A third data set — a real-world data set — comprised ten test videos of a moving person wearing a physical adversarial T-shirt.

In simulation, the researchers report a 65% attack success rate and 79% when attacking a person-detecting R-CNN model and YOLOv2. In real-world tests, they say that the adversarial T-shirt fools YOLOv2 and R-CNN upwards of 65% of the time — at least when only a single person T-shirt wearer is within view. With two or more people, the success rate drops.

The approach likely wouldn’t fool more sophisticated object- and people-detecting models from the likes of Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, of course, and 65% is only slightly better than chance. But the researchers assert their work is a first step toward ‘adversarial’ wearables that can evade detection of moving persons.

“Since T-shirt[s] [are] non-rigid object[s] .. deformation induced by pose change of a moving person is taken into account when generating adversarial perturbations,” wrote the paper’s coauthors. “Based on our [study], we hope to provide some implications on how the adversarial perturbations can be implemented with human clothing, accessories, paint on face, and other wearables.”