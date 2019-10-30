As Blockchain technology and tokenization transform global financial markets, the companies driving this disruption are scattered around the globe, according to a new study.

While new innovative clusters in recent decades have tended to be concentrated in places like Silicon Valley, Europe has established an early lead over the U.S. in the field of blockchain digital securities, according to a report, “The Global Digital Securities Ecosystem 2019.”

The study was conducted by the Frankfurt School Blockchain Center, a think-tank and research center, and BlockState, the Swiss security token issuance provider. The overall goal of the report was to map out critical players in this new ecosystem, and identity where progress is being made and where gaps remain.

“The security token ecosystem is evolving at a rapid pace. Besides the many new projects emerging in the industry, incumbent players are adopting the new technology,” said Philipp Sandner, Head of the Frankfurt School Blockchain Center, in a statement. ”Keeping a close eye on this market and creating transparency is essential, as every security will be digitized on a blockchain and be represented by a security token in the near future.”

Creating a clearer picture of these potentially sweeping changes is certainly timely. Facebook’s announcement of plans for its Libra digital currency provoked an international backlash, and led to many early partners to drop out. While tokenized securities that use the blockchain are in a different category, the contretemps over Libra shows how the lack of clarity around distributed ledger projects in the financial sphere can cause anxiety.

In the case of the security token ecosystem, the study found that the new blockchain services are being driven by both startups and institutional players, that latter which adds some reassurance about the stability of these systems.

The hope by proponents of digital securities is that they will ultimately make financial markets more efficient and transparent, while also making them more accessible to a broader range of investors. But financial markets have also been traditionally slow to change, with familiar faces being in charge for long stretches of time. The sudden appearance of upstarts is bound to cause some nervousness.

“Today’s globalized financial markets have grown immensely from their early days of digital infrastructure in the 1970s on to a vastly complex system of interdependent networks, players, processes and technologies, culminating in distributed ledger technology,” said Paul Claudius, Founder and CEO at BlockState. “With the introduction of a new technology like blockchain that simplifies many aspects, it introduced a huge number of new market entrants.”

For the moment, the blockchain digital securities market is seeing companies created around the world, but with two specific concentrations.

The study identified 88 companies in the security token ecosystem based in Europe, compared to 83 in the U.S. On an individual country basis, Germany hosted 20 of the companies, followed by 15 for Switzerland and 12 in the U.K.

To keep this momentum going, the study also found that the ecosystem is still lacking some critical building blocks, including secondary exchanges that would facilitate greater trading. The good news is that these are in development, with many existing stock exchanges working on their own versions. Indeed, the Swiss stock exchange’s SDX is expected to launch its digital security exchange in 2020.

Looking ahead, the pace of regulatory approval and the development of these exchanges will play a key role in determining how quickly the nascent industry can expand, the study says.