Fastly announced today that its Compute@Edge service is available in beta to let developers test enhanced features designed to make edge computing easier and more efficient.

The startup described the service as a “powerful new language-agnostic compute environment” that should allow developers to create applications that run closer to users in a way that is more secure and faster to deploy.

“When we started Fastly, we sought to build a platform with the power to realize the future of edge computing. From our software-defined modern network to our point of presence design, everything has led us to this point,” said Fastly CTO Tyler McMullen in a statement. “With this launch, we’re excited to double down on that vision and work with enterprises to help them build truly complete applications in an environment that offers new levels of stability, security, and global scale.”

As networks evolve, edge computing is emerging as a key transformation away from the previous generation of cloud computing that relied on large but geographically distant datacenters to handle the processing of information. Edge computing lets the processing happen either on devices or in closer proximity, relying on advances in processors and software to make devices more intelligent.

Founded in 2011, Fastly has been one of the big movers in this field. The company has raised $219 million in venture capital, including rounds of $75 million in 2015 and $40 million in 2014.

The company’s content delivery network pushes content physically closer to users to improve performance. While such applications are widely distributed, Fastly allows developers to manage them simultaneously.

Fastly said its new Compute@Edge system will allow developers to create even more complex applications that can run at the edge. At the same time, new security features will allow for greater experimentation and innovation while reducing chances of data being leaked.

In addition, Fastly said it would now support the Rust programming language to complement its current support for Varnish Configuration Language.