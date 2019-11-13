Liqid has raised $28 million for adaptive resource management to improve round-the-clock utilization of computers in datacenters.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company creates composable datacenter infrastructure solutions and services. The money came from Panorama Point Partners, with participation from Iron Gate Capital and affiliates of DH Capital.

The investment brings the company’s total funding to $50 million. Liqid recently doubled quarter-over-quarter revenue, with record profit and a record number of customers and deployments of its comprehensive composable infrastructure solutions.

Liqid will use the funding to accelerate growth and increase budgets for hiring in operations, sales, marketing, engineering, and other business-critical functions. The funding enables Liqid to address the needs of an expanding number of industry segments that benefit from software-defined adaptive architectures.

“Liqid brings a fresh, critical perspective to the old problem of datacenter resource inefficiency, delivering a powerful, adaptive platform to dramatically increase resource utilization and reduce operational footprints and associated costs,” said Stephen George, managing partner at Panorama Point Partners, in a statement. “We look forward to working with Liqid to amplify its value proposition and increase market presence, while improving customers’ architectural flexibility, time-to-market operations, and the speed at which IT organizations can support informed business decisions.”

Focusing on collaboration and partnerships

Image Credit: Liqid

Constantly evolving, mission-critical workloads in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and 5G/IoT are quickly pushing legacy virtualized datacenter architectures to a breaking point, the company said. Liqid was founded to optimize the computing resources in these environments, enabling previously static resources to be shared dynamically through software, dramatically improving datacenter efficiency.

Liqid pioneered “fabric-based composable infrastructure solutions” to deliver a comprehensive platform. With Liqid, IT users can build dynamic, bare-metal servers on demand through software, and compose across all major fabric types, including PCIe Gen 3, PCIe Gen 4, Ethernet, and Infiniband.

The company’s Command Center orchestration software enables those servers to be configured as needed via policy-based provisioning from pools of industry-leading, disaggregated hardware resources, including NVMe storage, GPU and FPGA data accelerators, Intel Optane memory technology, CPUs, and networking devices. These resources can be reconfigured and built out as required, substantially increasing utilization and reducing hardware sprawl.

Liqid maintains technology partnerships with companies like Dell, Inspur Systems, Nvidia, Phison Electronics, One Stop Systems, Toshiba, Marvell Technology Group, Intel, Orange Silicon Valley, Jabil, KingstonDigital, and other leading IT providers.

“As traditional computing environments falter under the demands of AI-centric, dynamic applications driving economic expansion, Liqid’s innovation in composable infrastructure provides a comprehensive platform to optimize and efficiently architect datacenters to address the evolving requirements of a data-rich world,” said Liqid CEO Sumit Puri in a statement. “We are grateful to Panorama Point Partners and all our investors, customers, and partners for believing in the Liqid platform’s ability to deliver the foundation for an adaptive and agile datacenter to meet the rapidly evolving IT challenges of businesses across industry verticals.”

The company has 50 employees.