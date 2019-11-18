In a bid to bolster its cloud workload migration tools, Google today announced that it’s acquired CloudSimple, a Santa Clara, California-based provider of dedicated environments to run jobs in the cloud. It uncoincidentally comes months after the Mountain View company teamed up with CloudSimple to extend Google Cloud Platform customers a fully integrated migration solution.

Google says that the CloudSimple team will join Google Cloud, and that the tight integration of its products will allow customers to migrate on-premises workloads directly into Google Cloud while creating new workloads as needed. Apps will run exactly the same as they do on-premises, but with the benefits of the cloud, such as performance and elasticity.

“I’m incredibly proud of the sharp, experienced and dedicated team at CloudSimple for building this service,” wrote CloudSimple CEO Guru Pangal in a blog post. “We are incredibly excited to be part of Google Cloud and look forward to accelerating our ability to help customers easily move their enterprise workloads to the cloud.”

CloudSimple was founded in 2016 by Pangal, who set out to build a suite capable of moving large sets of existing enterprise workloads to the cloud. (He previously founded StorSimple, a cloud storage technology developer that was acquired by Microsoft in 2012.) The founding team settled on VMware as their platform of choice, upon which they built an operating system to manage dedicated clouds within public clouds like Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

CloudSimple’s microservices-based engineered platform scales across public clouds in multiple regions. It effectively transforms bare-metal datacenter resources into “as-a-service” private clouds that can be fast-provisioned in an automated, expedited fashion. The private clouds are managed through a single portal, enabling customers to access all public cloud services while benefiting from scalable monitoring and alerting, as well as fault tolerance and global support of their private clouds.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with Google Cloud as they welcome CloudSimple, a VMware Cloud Verified partner,” said Ajay Patel, senior vice president of the Cloud Provider Software Unit at VMware. “Our partnership with Google Cloud enables our mutual customers to run VMware workloads on VMware Cloud Foundation in Google Cloud Platform. With VMware on Google Cloud Platform, customers will be able to leverage all of the familiarity of VMware tools and training, and protect their investments, as they execute on their cloud strategies and rapidly bring new services to market and operate them seamlessly and more securely across a hybrid cloud environment.”

The cloud migration solutions market is anticipated to be worth $9.47 billion by 2022, according to Markets and Market, coinciding with the accelerated adoption of public cloud services. Indeed, Google Cloud reached a $8 billion annual revenue run rate in Q2, double the rate in late 2017 but behind rivals like Azure and Amazon Web Services in terms of penetration and adoption.