Scope AR, maker of enterprise augmented reality products, announced it has acquired WakingApp, an AR technology company based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

With this acquisition, six of the founding members of the WakingApp team will remain with the company and bring additional resources and expertise for developing the next generation of Scope AR’s augmented reality knowledge platform, WorkLink.

“We’re extremely pleased with the growth we’ve seen to date of enterprises adopting AR,” said Scope AR CEO and cofounder Scott Montgomerie in a statement. “With that growth comes more knowledge of what our customers need to successfully build AR into their business. The WakingApp team brings a great mix of AR development experience and creative thinking to Scope AR, as we continue to evolve our WorkLink platform to meet our customers’ current and future needs.”

WakingApp has a proprietary AR platform with technologies to help enterprises across industries create AR experiences. The acquisition expands Scope AR’s resources to more rapidly deliver new functionality to its WorkLink solution.

WorkLink is an AR knowledge platform that provides real-time remote assistance and access to prebuilt AR work instructions simultaneously — in one application — to allow workers to easily access the knowledge they need.

“We are thrilled to join the Scope AR team and become an integral part in the delivery of first-class AR solutions to enterprise organizations,” said WakingApp CEO Matan Libis in a statement.

Scope AR has 51 employees based in San Francisco and Edmonton, Canada. It has raised $15.8 million to date.