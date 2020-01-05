HP is launching products at CES 2020 that take advantage of some of its unique technologies and ability to differentiate its computer business, such as SureView privacy screens, recycled materials, 5G, and keeping track of your laptop through Tile tracking.

Now if there’s one product that had all of those things right now, that would be pretty cool. But that’s not quite the case yet, as those features are spread out across a bunch of products coming out this year.

At the big tech trade show in Las Vegas this week, HP is showing off a bunch of computing firsts for both business and consumer PC users. The idea behind a lot of the products is to enable people to work or play more securely anywhere, said Mike Nash, chief technologist and vice president at HP Personal Systems, in a press briefing.

“The larger story is around the freedom to for people to work the way they want to work and play the way they want to play,” he said. “We talk a lot about reinventing. A big part of the innovator’s dilemma is that doing version one teaches you how to do version two.”

HP Spectre x360 15

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

The HP Spectre x360 15 is a 15.6-inch laptop that is convertible to a tablet. It has a 90% screen-to-body ratio and up to 17 hours of battery life.

“You have more room to build more power into it,” Nash said. “It’s about helping creators who do video editing, photo editing, and other things.”

The laptop uses a 10th Gen Intel Core i7processor with the latest Nvidia GeForce graphics processing unit (GPU). It has a 4K organic light-emitting diode display DCI-P3 with a 30% wider color gamut range.

It also has built-in Wi-Fi 6 wireless networking and HP’s smallest infrared camera at 2.2 millimeters. You can physically cover the laptop’s webcam to feel more secure through a HP webcam kill switch. It also has a dedicated mute mic button, fingerprint reader located on the keyboard deck, and Express VPN and LastPass to create and consume content whenever and wherever you want securely.

The laptop has a gem-cut and dual chamfer angular design achieved with high-precision aluminum

HP Envy 32 All-in-One

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

This computer combines a desktop and 32-inch monitor in a single case. It is the world’s first PC with an HDR600 display and a 6000:1 contrast ratio. That means it has high brightness, high contrast, and a billion colors.

It uses an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics chip and a multi-device keyboard to switch between a smartphone and a tablet. It uses a 65-watt Intel 9th Gen Core i7 processor, 32 GB of DDR4 memory, and a one TB SSD. Although it has a high-end graphics chip, the screen runs at 60Hz. So it’s not exactly a high-end gaming machine, but it’s not targeted so much at gamers.

The machine also has smartphone integration, as you can get a text message on your smartphone and reply with the keyboard on the computer.

It has surround sound audio with very loud volume levels and the world’s first AiO with Advanced Audio Stream. It has built-in front-firing tweeters and subwoofer speakers custom-tuned by Bang & Olufsen.

The computer rests on a solid aluminum stand, and it has a matte Nightfall Black finish, accented with Dark Ash woodgrain, and a heathered acoustic cloth.

13-inch HP Elite Dragonfly

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

The laptop converts into a tablet, and it comes with 5G mobile networking. 34% of U.S. workers say they would take a pay cut of up to 5% in order to work out of the office more. It weighs under 2.2 pounds, or one kilogram. The 5G feature will come around mid-2020.

It has smart signal technology to boost antenna performance. This antenna technology enables the device to provide better service. The Elite Dragonfly features a 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processor and has the world’s most advanced connectivity and privacy in its class.

You can work discreetly as it has HP Sure View Reflect, which enables you to see the screen head-on, but prevents people from peeking at the screen from the side. You can activate this privacy mode with the press of a keyboard button (the F2 button) to instantly block prying eyes from viewing the screen.

The Elite Dragonfly is also findable as it is the world’s first laptop with built-in Tile, a hardware-based location tracking technology. Tile co-developed a hardware solution with HP, and you can track it via the Tile app on a smartphone. It draws its power from the laptop, and it works both when the laptop is online or offline, as Tile draws a very small amount of power from the laptop battery.

Sustainability

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

HP said it is also making strides in sustainability. The Elite Dragonfly is the world’s first notebook made with ocean-bound plastic material, and more than 82% of the mechanical parts are made from recycled materials.

HP gets the plastic from Haiti, which doesn’t have garbage collection the streets. So bottles often make their way to the ocean. HP hires Haitians to collect these plastic bottles and recycles them.

HP is also launching a new accessor, the HP Envy Recycled Sleeve, a wrapper for 13-inch laptops. It uses recycled plastic bottles and is knit to shape with minimal manufacturing waste. The packaging is 100% compostable.

The HP Pavilion Recycled Series includes a backpack, topload, tote, and slim brief made from 100% recycled PET, or plastic bottles, that are shredded into small pellets, melted into a thin fiber, spun into a roll and woven to create these on-trend, eco-friendly bags in grey or navy for up to a 14- or 15.6-inch diagonal laptop.

HP said the HP Pavilion Recycled Series saves up to 10 plastic bottles from entering oceans and landfills, and features vegan leather handles and water-resistant material to help keep devices safe and dry.

New displays

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

The HP E24d G4 and HP E27d G4 Advanced Docking Monitors are a new category of intelligent

displays that streamline workspaces with just one USB-C cable for video, data, and up to 100 watts

of power.

With a single button, you can power both the display and laptop, even when the lid is closed, and

login with Windows Hello on the integrated privacy webcam. IT departments can remotely manage the HP devices from anywhere on the network and get immediate peripheral expansion.

Backpacks and accessories

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

The HP Spectre Folio Backpack and Topload feature a water-resistant waxed canvas exterior to keep devices safe and dry and an RFID pocket that protects credit card and passport information from electronic data reading devices.

Each bag is designed with a quilted and cushy 15.6-inch diagonal laptop compartment for added protection and a convenient trolley handle pass-through that slides over the handle of your luggage.

Pricing and availability

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

The HP Spectre x360 15 is expected to be available in March via HP.com for a starting price of

$1,600. The device will also be available at Best Buy.

The HP Envy 32 AiO is now available at HP.com for a starting price of $1,600. The device can also

be purchased at Best Buy, Amazon, and other U.S. retailers.

The HP Elite Dragonfly with optional Tile integration and HP Sure View Reflect is expected to be available starting February 2020.

The HP Elite Dragonfly with 5G and a 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processor is expected to be available later in the summer. Pricing will be provided closer to the availability date.

The HP E24d G4 Advanced Docking Monitor is expected to be available in January via HP.com for $350.

The HP E27d G4 Advanced Docking Monitor is expected to be available in January via HP.com for $480.

The HP Envy Recycled Sleeve is expected to be available in April via HP.com for a starting price of

$60.

The HP Pavilion Recycled Series is expected to be available in spring 2020. Pricing will be provided

closer to availability.

The HP Spectre Folio Backpack and Topload are expected to be available in February via HP.com

for a starting price of $200.