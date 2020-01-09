Facebook is introducing new user controls and features around political advertisements, but the company said that it’s sticking to its guns in terms of allowing micro-targeting and politicians to say what they like without fear of being fact-checked.

The social networking giant sparked controversy last year when it revealed that it would exclude political advertising from its fact-checking program. Twitter capitalized on this fallout by stating that it would ban political advertising altogether, while Google revealed it would ban election ads that micro-target voters based on political affiliations. As the U.S. enters an election year, Facebook has announced various initiatives to combat misinformation, and just this week it said it would remove certain deepfake videos from its platform if it considers that the average user may find it difficult to spot that they are fake.

Despite growing pressure from lawmakers around the world, Facebook has now confirmed that it will neither curb micro-targeted advertising nor prevent political bodies from making false claims. Instead, it’s pitching more “transparency” and control as the answer.

“There has been much debate in recent months about political advertising online and the different approaches that companies have chosen to take,” noted Facebook’s director of product management Rob Leathern, in a blog post. “While Twitter has chosen to block political ads and Google has chosen to limit the targeting of political ads, we are choosing to expand transparency and give more controls to people when it comes to political ads.”

See less

For those who would rather use Facebook or Instagram for their originally intended purposes — e.g. connecting with friends and family, or sharing photos of that posh meal — Facebook said that it will expand its existing ad preferences settings to enable users to see less political and social issue ads. This is similar to what Facebook already allows with other topics.

Elsewhere, Facebook said that it’s expanding the functionality of its ad library to show more information on how politicians are targeting advertisements. Facebook first launched its political ad archive in May, 2018, serving as a way to give any interested individual or organization (e.g. a journalist or political rival) more information on who is advertising on Facebook and who they are trying to target. Moving forward, this database will include more filters and search features, including the ability to search for ads with very precise phrases, by target audience size, dates and regions reached, and more.

“This will allow for more efficient and effective research for voters, academics or journalists using these features,” Leathern said.

Additionally, the database will allow users to view ranges of audience size in terms of potential reach, which is defined as the “estimated target audience size for each political, electoral or social issue ad,” enabling anyone to see how many people an advertiser wanted to reach with an ad.

Curiously, users will also be able to view ads that they have been prevented from seeing. Advertisers can create custom audience lists which exclude certain people from seeing those ads, and a new control coming out later this month will let users add themselves to that custom audience list to see particular ads, or remove themselves if they’re already on it. This won’t be limited to political or social issue ads — it will apply to all advertisers.

“Over the past several months we have spoken to dozens of political campaigns, activists, NGOs, nonprofits and volunteers about our policies for political ads,” Leathern added. “Two themes we heard were that first, people want more transparency over who is using ads to try to influence voters and second, they want more control over the ads they see.”

Profiteering

For most people, these changes don’t nearly address the fundamental problem that sits at the heart of political advertising on Facebook. The problem isn’t so much about having too little control or transparency, it’s more the fact that Facebook is profiting from allowing politicians to say what they want un-checked. Facebook said that it considered going down Google’s route in terms of limiting the micro-targeting of ads, but it said it decided not to do so as this would impact all manner of organizations from NGOs to non-profits that have political affiliations.

What Facebook said that it’s ultimately looking for is regulations that stipulate what online companies can and can’t allow, thus removing the burden (and blame) from them.

“In the absence of regulation, Facebook and other companies are left to design their own policies,” Leathern continued. “We have based ours on the principle that people should be able to hear from those who wish to lead them, warts and all, and that what they say should be scrutinized and debated in public. Ultimately, we don’t think decisions about political ads should be made by private companies, which is why we are arguing for regulation that would apply across the industry.”