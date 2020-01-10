Cardiologs, a French medical technology startup that’s leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to help detect heart conditions, has raised $15 million in a series A round of funding led by Paris-based venture capital (VC) firm Alven, which touts its credentials for helping French-founded startups expand into the U.S. Other participants in the round include Bpifrance, Idinvest Partners, Bpifrance, Kurma Diagnostics, and Paris Saclay Seed Fund.

Founded in 2014, Cardiologs has worked with physicians and cardiologists since its inception to develop a database of around 1.5 million electrocardiography (ECG) recordings, with deep learning algorithms leveraged to subsequently recognize patterns and diagnose heart conditions in patients more quickly. Readings garnered from Holter monitors, an ECG device for tracking heart activity, are fed into Cardiologs’ system which then displays the analysis of the recordings. Cardiologs’ interface also highlights specific “episodes” for the cardiologist to check.

Cardiologs, ultimately, is what is known as a clinical decision support system (CDSS), and is designed to help physicians detect anomalies in a patient’s heart activity.

Cardiologs is mostly designed to help physicians screen for an abnormal heart rhythm known as atrial fibrillation (AFib) — AFib is thought to affect around 33 million people globally, and is associated with an increased risk of severe stroke and heart failure. However, Cardiologs said that it’s capable of spotting more than 100 different kinds of cardiac abnormalities.

“We have developed a new category of heart disease diagnostic products powered by AI that promise to revolutionize healthcare by delivering accurate, cost-effective and timely expert-level diagnostics,” noted Cardiologs CEO and cofounder Yann Fleureau.

The Parisienne startup gained regulator clearance in Europe back in 2016 — it was among the the first deep learning-powered medical devices to achieve CE status — and later attained similar certification with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

AI in health

AI is infiltrating just about every industry, and the medical sphere is no different — making sense of vast swathes of historical data is ultimately what it’s all about, and this is where machine learning comes into play. California-based Eko is doing something similar to Cardiologs, and it raised $20 million just a few months back, while London’s Kheiron Technologies closed a $22 million funding tranche for AI that helps radiologists detect cancer earlier.

Prior to now, Cardiologs had raised around $10 million, including a $6.4 million series A round back in 2017, and with another $15 million in the bank it said that it plans to double down on its growth in North America and Europe, while it also plans to develop new integrations and applications for its technology.

“With its unique software built around a cutting-edge technology that blends deep learning with diagnostic clinical science and workflow, Cardiologs is already improving a traditionally manually-processed industry to generate substantial improvements in the speed, cost and accuracy of diagnostics,” added Alven partner François Meteyer. “This will be a key differentiator to build a new AI-based category in the cardiology field, democratizing the access to instant, reliable and affordable expertise for every patient, every test, everywhere.”