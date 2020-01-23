Edge AI startup Kneron today said it’s raised $40 million led by Horizon Ventures. The funding will be used to grow Kneron’s algorithms made especially for on-device machine learning and semiconductor design operations.

Kneron released the KL520, a chip made especially for deployment of AI on devices like smart home or IoT devices last year, and earlier this month at CES showcased the KL720.

The creation of more efficient algorithms and hardware that can deploy on-device machine learning is of growing importance for manufacturers. Kneron is different because it’s a company making both hardware and software especially for the edge.

“We have a reconfigurable AI engine that can simultaneously support audio, video, 2D, and 3D, and we are not only chip company. We’re a total solution company that can provide a solution with a pertained model so that’s almost like a turnkey solution,” Kneron CEO Albert Liu told VentureBeat in a phone interview.

Beyond deploying AI at the edge, Kneron may be best known recently for using masks to fool facial recognition algorithms. The facial recognition mask was initially made for internal tests of its own facial recognition software, but was able to trick facial recognition systems for many publicly available solutions. The demonstration was intended to show the brittleness of facial recognition, that the tech may be susceptible to bad actors today, and that the industry can do better.

The funding will also be used to explore Kneron’s approach to communication between devices making simple inferences in order to create sequential actions without the need to transmit information in the cloud.

“It’s not like we want to repress the current cloud AI solution. It’s just another solution which can compound or make your information be more private and more cheap. It’s cheaper and faster because you don’t need to count on the internet delay,” Liu said.

The company has raised a total $73 million to date, following a previous round with with investors like Qualcomm, Sequoia Capital, and Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund.

Kneron was founded in 2015 and currently has 150 employees at semiconductor operations in Taiwan and offices in San Diego, Calif.