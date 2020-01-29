On the journey toward building a new supersonic jet, Denver-based Boom is first creating an aircraft at one-third scale to demonstrate that its design and technologies are safe.

Boom plans to roll out the demonstrator XB-1 plane some time in 2020 and begin test flights late in the year. Like the full-scale Overture supersonic jet planned for the middle of this decade, the XB-1 will fly Mach 2.2 using the same aerodynamics and materials.

As the XB-1 nears completion, Boom has released a 3D simulation of the jet to give people a detailed look:

The XB-1 involved the work of 81 engineers, 286 partners and suppliers, and generated 1,229 approved drawings. It has 3,488 unique parts and 15,129 individual screws, according to Boom.

While the Concorde supersonic jet ultimately failed because tickets were too expensive, Boom executives believe advances in materials and aerodynamics will allow them to create a more economically sustainable supersonic jet. The goal eventually with the 75-seat Overture is to target business class passengers by dramatically shortening overseas travel times.

The effort is part of a broader wave of startups who are hoping to reinvent air travel, including shorter range options like air taxis.