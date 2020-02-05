Three months after Apple released the first 13.3 betas for iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS alongside similarly small macOS Catalina and watchOS updates, it’s ready to give developers beta access to the next point release for each platform. Registered developers can now download the first betas of iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS version 13.4, as well as macOS 10.15.4 and watchOS 6.2.

At this point, it’s unclear what new features will be found in any of the updates, as most of the features spotlighted at Apple’s 2019 WWDC keynote (or discussed thereafter) have already arrived in earlier full point releases. A more modest point-point release of iOS, 13.3.1, recently added an on-off switch for the U1 ultra-wideband location chips found in the latest iPhones, plus a small collection of obscure security patches.

Apple’s descriptions for the new OSes suggest that they contain “bug fixes and improvements,” which might or might not help users who began to experience loading issues with Safari on iPhones and iPads following the iOS 13.3 update. Users and developers have been complaining loudly about bugs in iOS, iPadOS, and macOS since last year, so the fixes can be important — if they target major annoyances. Security-related tweaks and other hard-to-spot remedies are typically hidden under the hood as well.

Developers can access all of the mobile and TV device betas using Apple’s Software Update feature in the Settings app, while Macs running macOS Catalina can find the update within System Preferences. Public betas of most of the OSes will likely become available in short order, and final releases generally arrive after a month or so of open testing.