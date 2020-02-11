At its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event today, the South Korean tech giant announced the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra, successors to the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+. The company also announced the Galaxy Z Flip, but we’re just focusing on the main three. These are Samsung’s eleventh-generation phones — let’s look at the Galaxy S20 specs, Galaxy S20+ specs, and Galaxy S20 Ultra specs.
Preorders begin today, and the devices will begin shipping on March 6. Before you get your credit card ready, you might want to see exactly what you’re buying. The tables below show you what Samsung changed, comparing the Galaxy S10e with the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S10 with the Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S10+ with the Galaxy S20 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S10e vs. Samsung Galaxy S20
|Galaxy S10e
|Galaxy S20
|Display
|5.8-inch, 2280×1080, 438ppi
|6.2-inch, 3200×1440, 563ppi
|Network
|LTE Cat 20
|LTE Cat 20
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
|Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
|Processors
|8nm 2.73GHz, 7nm 2.84GHz
|7nm 2.7GHz, 7nm 2.8GHz
|Camera 1
|12MP/f1.5-f2.4
|12MP/f2.2
|Camera 2
|16MP/f2.2
|12MP/f1.8
|Camera 3
|N/A
|64MP/f2.0
|Zoom
|0.5x optical, 8x digital
|3x optical, 30x digital
|Front camera
|10MP, f/1.9
|10MP, f/2.2
|Battery
|3,100mAh
|4,000mAh
|Charging
|Wired, wireless
|Wired, wireless
|Ports
|USB Type-C, headphone jack
|USB Type-C
|Memory
|6GB, 8GB
|8GB, 12GB
|Storage
|128GB, 256GB
|128GB
|microSD
|Yes
|Yes
|Resistance
|IP68
|IP68
|Biometrics
|Capacitive Fingerprint, Face
|Ultrasonic Fingerprint, Face
|Height
|142.2mm
|151.7mm
|Width
|69.9mm
|69.1mm
|Depth
|7.9mm
|7.9mm
|Weight
|150g
|163g
|SIM card
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Assistant
|Bixby
|Bixby
|Colors
|Black, Green, Blue, Yellow
|Gray, Blue, Pink
|OS
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Android 10
Samsung Galaxy S10 vs. Samsung Galaxy S20+
|Galaxy S10
|Galaxy S20+
|Display
|6.1-inch, 3040×1440, 550ppi
|6.7-inch, 3200×1440, 525ppi
|Network
|LTE Cat 20
|LTE Cat 20
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
|Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
|Processors
|8nm 2.73GHz, 7nm 2.84GHz
|7nm 2.7GHz, 7nm 2.8GHz
|Camera 1
|12MP/f2.4
|12MP/f2.2
|Camera 2
|16MP/f1.5-2.4
|12MP/f1.8
|Camera 3
|16MP/f2.2
|64MP/f2.0
|Camera 4
|N/A
|DepthVision
|Zoom
|2x optical, 10x digital
|3x optical, 30x digital
|Front camera
|10MP, f/1.9
|10MP, f/2.2
|Battery
|3,400mAh
|4,500mAh
|Charging
|Wired, wireless
|Wired, wireless
|Ports
|USB Type-C, headphone jack
|USB Type-C
|Memory
|8GB, 12GB
|8GB, 12GB
|Storage
|128GB, 512GB, 1TB
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|microSD
|Yes
|Yes
|Resistance
|IP68
|IP68
|Biometrics
|Fingerprint, Face
|Fingerprint, Face
|Height
|149.9mm
|161.9mm
|Width
|70.4mm
|73.7mm
|Depth
|7.8mm
|7.8mm
|Weight
|157g
|186g
|SIM card
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Assistant
|Bixby
|Bixby
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink
|OS
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Android 10
Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
|Galaxy S10+
|Galaxy S20 Ultra
|Display
|6.4-inch, 3040×1440, 522ppi
|6.9-inch, 3200×1440, 511ppi
|Network
|LTE Cat 20
|LTE Cat 20
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
|Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
|Processors
|8nm 2.73GHz, 7nm 2.84GHz
|7nm 2.7GHz, 7nm 2.8GHz
|Camera 1
|12MP/f2.4
|12MP/f2.2
|Camera 2
|12MP/f1.5-2.4
|108MP/f1.8
|Camera 3
|16MP/f2.2
|48MP/f3.5
|Camera 4
|N/A
|DepthVision
|Zoom
|2x optical, 10x digital
|10x optical, 100x digital
|Front cameras
|10MP (f/1.9), 8MP (f/2.4)
|40MP (f/2.2), N/A
|Battery
|4,100mAh
|5,000mAh
|Charging
|Wired, wireless
|Wired, wireless
|Ports
|USB Type-C, headphone jack
|USB Type-C
|Memory
|8GB, 12GB
|12GB, 16GB
|Storage
|128GB, 512GB, 1TB
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|microSD
|Yes
|Yes
|Resistance
|IP68
|IP68
|Biometrics
|Fingerprint, Face
|Fingerprint, Face
|Height
|157.6mm
|161.9mm
|Width
|74.1mm
|73.7mm
|Depth
|7.8mm
|7.8mm
|Weight
|175g
|186g
|SIM card
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Assistant
|Bixby
|Bixby
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Blue, Black
|Black, Gray
|OS
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Android 10
In all three cases, you’re getting a bigger and heavier phone with a larger screen. On the other hand, you’re losing the headphone jack. You’re also getting more cameras, faster processors, and more RAM. To keep up with all that, the batteries are also bigger. If that doesn’t excite you, there’s always the Galaxy Z Flip.