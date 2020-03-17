Remarkable has announced the second generation of its “digital paper” tablet device, one that’s thinner, cheaper, and faster, with longer batter life.

Founded out of Oslo in 2013, Remarkable has so far been targeting writers and sketchers with a low-latency tablet that replicates paper in digital form, minus all the usual internet-enabled distractions. Using its own Linux-based operating system that is optimized for the 10.3-inch display, the Remarkable tablet strives to get as close as possible to the real paper experience, with the added advantage of being able to sync notes and doodles through companion mobile and desktop apps.

Users can annotate PDFs, create a document from scratch, and sync all their files and creations to the cloud. The device also has a nifty feature that enables handwritten notes to be converted into typed text, thanks to optical character recognition (OCR). The original Remarkable tablet launched back in 2017, and five months after the Norwegian company closed a $15 million series A round of funding it’s now ready to lift the lid on Remarkable version 2.0.

The all-new Remarkable tablet is open for preorders now at $399, a full 25% cheaper than its predecessor — and for a limited time this price includes the marker (stylus) and folio sleeve, which normally start at $49 and $69, respectively.

At 0.19 inches thick (4.7mm), the new Remarkable tablet is around 30% thinner than its predecessor, though it is fractionally heavier at 14.2 ounces (405 grams). It also ships with 8GB of internal storage, similar to the first incarnation, and comes with a faster 1.2GHz dual-core ARM processor, and a 3,000mAh batter that lasts for 90 days on standby.

“Remarkable 2 supports our design philosophy of helping people think better through powerful technology,” said Remarkable CEO Magnus Wanberg. “Our latest tablet is paper-thin and our innovations in display technology make it so much like writing on paper that it’s hard to tell the difference.”

While much of the functionality contained within the Remarkable tablet can more or less be replicated through other digital devices, including an iPad, its core selling point is that its “look and feel” is more closely aligned with traditional note-taking and it allows users to tune out all the buzzes and blips from emails and messaging apps. At launch, the Remarkable 2 will also support a new Google Chrome extension that will allow users to clip articles from the web and save them to their Remarkable account to read in a cleaner format.

“Today’s world is a frenzied place of ever-evolving technology that increasingly demands more of our time and attention,” Wanberg added. “Remarkable 2 is a step in a more human-friendly direction. It’s designed to help people think.”

The original Remarkable always felt more like a niche device, given its price point — only serious writers and drawers would consider paying the $600 that the tablet and marker previously cost. Those who act quickly can pay less than $400 for the next version, and anyone who misses out on this deal will only pay around $450 for the bundle (not including the sleeve).

Remarkable 2 will start shipping in June 2020.