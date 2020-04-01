Slack is launching integrations for Microsoft Teams video conferences, as well as Zoom Phone, Cisco Jabber, Dialpad, and RingCentral. New phone and video call integrations are available starting today, according to a statement a Slack spokesperson shared with VentureBeat.

As two of the most popular team communications apps for the workplace, Slack and Microsoft Teams have been rivals since the day Teams launched in 2016 and Slack bought a full-page New York Times ad to welcome the competition. But so far, Teams has grown faster than its rival. Seeing a surge in activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last month Microsoft Teams surpassed 44 million daily active users, while Slack reported 12 million daily active users last fall.

Each new call integration will be powered by Slack apps for Zoom or Microsoft Teams Calls. More than 2,000 Slack apps are now available. New call options join existing Slack integrations with Cisco WebEx, BlueJeans, Zoom, and Slack’s native call option.

Among other changes for Slack, last month the company launched a redesign of the user interface for its team communications app, with a new menu and search design, a custom sidebar, and quicker access to workflows. The redesign will continue to roll out to users in the coming weeks.

Slack executives, including CEO Stewart Butterfield, will share additional details today at the Enterprise Connect conference. Butterfield said last week that Slack was working on a Teams integration.