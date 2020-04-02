As we’re all about to find out, there’s a limit to how much Netflix and video games a mind can absorb. Even for those used to working from home, this new abnormal can be challenging. Social isolation is the pits, but there are many ways to turn this downtime into a positive. Instead of vegging out, why not come out of this quarantine with a new skill or two? With the amount of e-learning opportunities out there, it’s easier than you might think. Here are a few of our favorites.

1. Creative writing

Good writing is good writing, no matter what the medium. And since you can’t attend a writer’s workshop in person anytime soon, this 10-course Ultimate Creative Writing Course Bundle is the next best thing — and it might be even better. Not only will you learn about the fundamentals of constructing a great narrative, you’ll get specific classes that focus on travel writing, journalism, children’s books and even calligraphy. It’s on sale now for $29.99, a full 98 percent off the cost of the individual courses.

2. Video production

You don’t need a TV studio to produce stunning video anymore. Final Cut Pro X is one of the top platforms out there for making and editing top-quality productions, and this Beginner to Intermediate online course is the best way to jump in. It’ll walk beginners quickly through the interface, allowing them to get hands-on with granular features like color correction and speed ramps. Right now, the full 4-hour course is on sale for $14.99.

3. Stress management

The transition from a workaholic’s daily grind to sudden hermitage can be pretty jarring. This Time & Stress Management Bundle is specifically designed for high-achieving managers and business owners, but the relaxation principles can help anyone use their time for maximum effectiveness without abusing their mental health in the process. Lifetime access to all four courses is now $19 — a 97 percent discount.

4. Speed reading

Want to read over 300 books per year and retain all that information better? The habits are easy to build with the help of the Speed Reading Mastery Bundle. You’ll get strategies tested by top neurologists, geared to let you build your comprehension at the same time you ramp up your speed. It’s six courses in all, available now for 98 percent off the MSRP at $21.

5. A new language

What’s the secret to learning a new language when you can’t travel? Try less smartphone games and more time on an app like uTalk. Pick from one of more than 140 languages and get access to pronunciation guides from native speakers as well as learning games that help you retain your phrases. Get a lifetime subscription to uTalk now for $99.99.

6. Music production

Everyone from professional studio producers to live DJs uses Ableton Live, and there’s no reason you can’t too. With the Ableton Music Production Mastery Bundle, all you need is the software. The 7-course, 28-hour bootcamp takes you through all the features of this versatile mixing factory, from recording simple vocals to creating your own beats. Get the full bundle now for 97 percent off the retail price.

7. Piano mastery

If there was ever a time to put that dusty keyboard to use, it’s now. Get some quality tutoring that will actually make you want to practice with Pianoforall. It’s a clever new music education system that lets you learn music theory by playing rhythm and pop hits right off the bat. From there, you’ll quickly move on to learn different styles like jazz and blues, and the techniques that go with them. Pianoforall is now $14.99, an additional drop of $10 off the previous sale price.

8. Photography

Whether you’re looking to do moneymaking studio photography or simply up your selfie game, the Hollywood Art Institute Photography Course & Certification is the way to learn. The entire 56-hour course includes video seminars, access to professional tutors and a host of ways to get you taking better photos from the very first step. Get lifetime access to it for $19, a full 99 percent off the MSRP.

9. Visual art

When it comes to art, there’s no substitute for practice. The Fundamentals of Drawing Bundle makes sure that practice doesn’t go to waste. The 7-course online package gives you a firm foundation in the fundamentals of shading and form, then branches out into classes that focus on comic book, portrait art, and more. The entire package is now 94 percent off at $39.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here.