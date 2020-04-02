Our bedrooms say a lot about us, for better or worse. Everybody’s got their own mess and their own decorating quirks, and it’s why most of us are fairly picky about who we let into our private rooms.

Except when it comes to the internet. Open most any video chat or vlog and you can usually see even the quickest gunslingers on the hottest first-person shooters revealed for who they really are: A person in dire need of a housekeeper.

It’s high time we were able to customize our surroundings the same way we tweak our online persona, and the XSplit VCam allows you to do just that.

Not long ago, you needed a green screen and some fairly sophisticated software in order to swap out your real background for whatever setting you had a picture of. Now, anybody can do it. The XSplit VCam can take you out of your bedroom and into any image, video, or even a webpage.

The best thing about this software is the interface. It doesn’t take a video production expert to easily swap out or customize the background. If you’re doing a video chat, you simply open up your service of choice. It’s compatible with Discord, Skype, Google Hangouts, WeChat, and more. Enter in the XSplit Vcam as your camera source, and choose from any image or video file you have saved — even a YouTube video.

The possibilities for special effects will set any vlogger apart, but it’s even got applications for daily video chats with clients or co-workers. (Something that’s going to become increasingly common.) For instance, you can add a blur effect to either your imported background or your actual one, which can protect your privacy in a subtle way.

The entire package comes with tech support at all hours, and regular updates. You can get a lifetime subscription to the XSplit VCam today for $19.99, a full 59 percent off the retail price.

