If you’re located not in an area that has begun local reopening efforts, you are probably feeling a bit stir crazy at home. Feeling cooped up and trapped is unfortunately not uncommon, even when the world isn’t being ravaged by a pandemic. However, with the coronavirus at our front doors, many people are searching for new ways to find inner peace in a time of so much turmoil – often to no avail. Forget the “well-being” section of Spotify, there’s a convenient and relaxing solution that will have your mental health in tip-top shape in just one month.

Meet FitMind, your new meditation training companion. FitMind is an iOS app that combines ancient methodology with western science to bring you an efficient and effective mental fitness experience. Even track your progress with scoring charts and ask questions about your routine in the app. In just 30 days, you will learn a regimented and advanced meditation program that systematically trains your mind to relax when you will it.

To get started, simply open FitMind and begin progressing through Daily Challenges, small mental exercises to integrate meditation into your lifestyle. Whether it be Dynamics of Breath: how breathing affects the mind-body system and its importance in meditation, Attention Economy: keys to optimizing mental inputs in a world of distraction, or Autopilot: timed session to let your thoughts run free, FitMind will have you feeling calmer in a matter of minutes. Considering its 4.8-star rating on the iOS App Store, the efficacy of FitMind cannot be overstated.

“FitMind is so much more than a meditation app. It gives you a trajectory and brings you to a place where your meditations are more rewarding and more effective. You learn at every step along the way. Each module is well-researched and lays a foundation by drawing from and synthesizing findings from a variety of academic disciplines.”

-Andrew_Abell, 5-star review

Start taking better care of your brain and get meditating with the FitMind Meditation Training App. The best part is that a two-year plan is currently on sale for just $49, a whopping 75 percent off of its original price.

