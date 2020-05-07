With everything going on in the world right now, it pays to be prepared, vigilant, and well-equipped.

Every household should make and use masks during the COVID-19 outbreak, have a good supply of hand sanitizer stocked, and invest in a good digital thermometer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who may have been exposed to the virus their temperature twice daily.

However, the demand has caused many many stores, local and online, to go out of stock.

Luckily for those on the hunt, this Digital LED Infrared No-Contact Thermometer is available and down to a new low price.

The big benefit of this Digital LED Infrared No-Contact Thermometer is that its use can be helpful not only as a warning of symptoms but also in terms of preventing the spread of germs.

This particular thermometer uses a high-precision infrared sensor that conveniently and accurately scans body heat in less than a second.

This thermometer is effective within 1.18″ to 1.97″ for no-contact measurement — avoiding the risk of transferring sickness. This infrared thermometer also stores the last measurement you take, which can be handy in tracking temperatures over time.

Its large LED display makes the measurements available in both Celsius (℃) / Fahrenheit (℃), easy to read, and much more accessible for everyone. Conveniently, it’ll automatically power-off to save energy when not in use, which will save you from going through AA batteries.

Of course, it should go without saying that this infrared thermometer can be useful even after the COVID-19 outbreak and is an essential tool every household should have in their medicine cabinet or first aid kit.

Typically, this particular digital infrared thermometer would cost $130. But this 38 percent off offer drops by price to a low $80. You can buy a Digital LED Infrared No-Contact Thermometer by clicking here today.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here.