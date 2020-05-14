Clear Labs, a biotechnology company that provides automated food safety technologies to food manufacturers, has raises $18 million in a round of funding from a swathe of high-profile investors including Alphabet’s GV, private equity firm Redmile Group, Menlo Ventures, and Khosla Ventures.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said that it would use its fresh cash injection not only to continue commercializing its product in the food safety sector, but it will also reappropriate its “next-generation sequencing” technology for the clinical market — in particular for COVID-19 diagnostic tests.

Founded in 2014, Clear Labs’ software analyzes the molecular makeup of food to help brands ensure the quality of their products and adhere to food safety standards, including mitigating risks such as contamination and being able to prove that products really are GMO-free. Automation is a central facet of its proposition, including sample barcoding and robotic pipetting which helps to minimize the need for manual handling while reducing the risk of human error.

While Clear Labs is very much continuing to invest in this core business, it’s now looking to expand its scope to address the growing need for COVID-19 testing technology globally. Moving forward, Clear Labs said that it will offer its entire platform, including hardware and cloud-based bioinformatics, to clinical laboratories, academic research institutions, and hospitals to expand their testing capacity and enable “a more accurate diagnostic test result,” according to Clear Labs CEO Sasan Amini.

“With COVID, we realized that what we created for food safety had given us a platform that’s easy to use, cost-effective, and leverages DNA sequencing to make the existing standard obsolete,” he told VentureBeat. “It could just as easily be extended into the clinical market, and COVID-19 was the perfect opportunity to accelerate our focus within the space.”

Among the key selling points here is the automation, as it reduces the need for specialized operators to be on-hand all the time.

“The hardware is an integrated system that takes care of sample prep, library prep, and sequencing, managing all liquid handling in the process,” Amini continued. “This eliminates any manual intervention needed by lab operators — reducing cost and dramatically decreasing error rate — and upfront work is as simple as existing workflows.”

Prior to now, Clear Labs had raised around $45 million, and its latest cash injection is perhaps evidence of the urgency to increase COVID-19 testing capacity, which most experts consider to be a critical element of curbing the pandemic. Just a few weeks back, LetsGetChecked locked down $71 million in fresh funding to bring at-home coronavirus test kits to market.

However, while test kit shortages is one of the inherent issues facing the U.S. and other countries, many of the current screening practices culminate in high false-negative rates, while testing for asymptomatic patients is also limited — this can hinder health care professionals from fully grasping how the virus spreads. Clear Labs’ genomics-based test promises higher accuracy, while also keeping up with the evolution of the virus if it mutates.

The company said that it’s already working with “leading” hospitals, universities, and labs on deploying its test, and expects to receive Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the coming days.

“The power of the platform is that it can be quickly deployed — it doesn’t take roomfuls of equipment, or extensive training to get up and running,” Amini added.