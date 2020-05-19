InsideBoard recognized in Cool Vendor research designed to “highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services”

InsideBoard, provider of the first SaaS platform for change management based on Artificial Intelligence, today announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor based the 12 May 2020 report titled “Cool Vendors for Digital Workplace“ by Lane Severson, Melissa Hilbert, Craig Roth, Matt Cain, Manjunath Bhat, Stephen Emmott, at Gartner.

“We are very honored to be named a Cool Vendor for the Digital Workplace by Gartner. After our €25 million fundraising announced two weeks ago, we consider this recognition as a new confirmation of our vision: to succeed in their digital transformation companies must reinvent themselves using individual potential to boost collective transformation and leveraging the power of digital. We believe businesses today are confronting an unprecedented challenge to engage employees massively and remotely. Whether it’s adopting business continuity plans, digital tools (like Salesforce, Microsoft, Ivalua, SAP…) or operational excellence processes, organizations must revolutionize and digitalize their approach to change management”, says Michael Bentolila, co-founder and CEO of InsideBoard.

About InsideBoard

InsideBoard is the 1st SaaS change management platform dedicated to continuously motivating employee adoption of digital transformation. It offers a revolutionary approach to change management, via a comprehensive solution based on unique artificial intelligence algorithms, supporting and guiding employees towards successful transformation, one step at a time. With offices in Paris, New York and San Francisco and employing more than 80 people, Insideboard has 150,000 active users and its clients include such major companies as JLL, Axa, Covea, Peugeot, The Adecco Group, Deloitte, EDF, LafargeHolcim and La Poste. For more information, go to: https://www.insideboard.com – Twitter: @insideboard_tw

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

