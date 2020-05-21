Komodo Health has been certified under the CMS “Qualified Entity” program since 2017

Komodo Health today announced it has renewed its certification in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Qualified Entity (QE) Program, also known as the Medicare Data Sharing for Performance Measurement Program. Komodo Health has been a certified QE since August 2017, enabling the company to offer the most complete view of 320 million patient journeys across the U.S. healthcare system.

As a QE, Komodo Health is entrusted with claims data under Medicare Parts A, B, and D for use in evaluating the performance of healthcare providers in the U.S. health system. During its tenure in the CMS Qualified Entity Program, Komodo has been systematically evaluating health system performance, access to care, and effectiveness in healthcare delivery across the entire payer landscape.

“Despite an onslaught of data in healthcare today, there is a surprising absence of insights that healthcare stakeholders can act on with confidence,” said Arif Nathoo, MD, CEO of Komodo Health. “We believe that healthcare needs a source of ground truth to close gaps in care delivery. Our ability to capture a more complete view of patient journeys enables Komodo Health to address disease burden through a richer understanding of public health.”

As part of its QE status, Komodo Health is held to a rigorous standard for data privacy and security. Komodo’s QE status is renewed for an additional three years, until August 2023.

Komodo’s Healthcare Map™ captures insights on 320 million patient journeys, including 15 million daily clinical encounters from hundreds of sources. This comprehensive view of de-identified patient encounters enables its customers to model the epidemiology of disease and direct resources where they are needed most. On that foundation, Komodo has developed innovative software solutions that use AI to pinpoint geographic “hot spots” for disease, and drive insights to improve quality and outcomes for patients.

