Aircall, a cloud-based contact center platform for businesses, has raised $65 million in a series C round of funding led by DTCP. The raise comes as companies are forced to adopt remote-working practices due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Founded out of Paris in 2014, Aircall allows companies of all sizes to launch a local call center presence wherever their customers are based, enabling them to offer localized telephone numbers, toll free numbers, call routing, automated interactive voice responses (IVR) that direct callers to the right department, call queuing, and more. The Aircall platform also serves up analytics, showing metrics such as missed call rates and average wait times.

Other notable features include call commenting and assignment, which allows team members to assign calls to a colleague, with notes and comments to provide additional context.

While distributed workforces and work from home setups were already growing in popularity, the pandemic has accelerated this trend. Major companies — including Facebook and Twitter — have confirmed that their employees will be able to work remotely indefinitely. We’ve also seen a spike in investments in tools that enable this transition from physical to virtual environments, including platforms that facilitate online events, services that allow local pizzerias to sell online, and software that makes it easier for stores of all shapes and sizes to embrace ecommerce.

Aircall is very much part of that trend, as it enables customer service agents to accept and route calls, follow up with potential prospects, and collaborate with colleagues — regardless of where they are in the world. The startup had previously raised $40 million, and with another $65 million in the bank it plans to fund global expansion efforts, including adding 100 new hires with a focus on engineering.